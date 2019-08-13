Garden art shines at Art in Bloom 13 Aug 2019 06:57

Written by Lisa Allen

Duvall’s 14th annual Art in Bloom at Kokopelli Gardens, hosted by Duvall Foundation for the Arts, featured 25 artists and over 1,000 pieces of art. Guests at the Gala and Artists’ Reception the evening of Aug. 2 enjoyed dinner, dessert, music and wonderful weather as they strolled the grounds and admired all the lovely creations. Over the course of the three-day event, nearly $30,000 was raised. (Art in Bloom is free to the public on Saturday and Sunday).



Art in Bloom (photo by Lisa Allen)

Since DFA’s mission is to support artists and art education, 70 percent of the sales goes directly to the artists, according to DFA spokesperson Deanna Hobbs. Some of the remainder goes to pay for summer arts events hosted by DFA, such as SandBlast, which costs about $12,000, she said, pointing out, though, that a lot of what is provided at those events is donated or sponsored, allowing the foundation to put much-needed funds into their scholarship programs for youth and adults.



“It was such a success this year with the added kids’ craft classes hosted by the Art Shack, the garden art make and take for purchase, guided by Sue Beauvais, and the yoga garden class,” she said.



“The garden art was diverse and cost friendly for all.”



For more pictures, visit the DFA Facebook page.

