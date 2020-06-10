Contributed photo: Duvall stands in solidarity 10 Jun 2020 06:55

Upward of 70 citizens showed up in force on Main Street in Duvall throughout last week to join the world in protesting racism and police brutality. The gatherings were organized by Erin Rodgers who said she was inspired by the Stand for Solidarity movement. Its message in part, is accepting the common responsibility of protecting people of color by recognizing and reforming the inherent racism worldwide. The crowds were cheered on by honking horns and waving drivers. Photo courtesy of Lisa Allen.