Cedarcrest cross country results 9/17 26 Sep 2016 10:23

Written by Bruce McDowell, Coach

On Saturday, September 17, the CXC squad competed in the Apple Ridge Invite.

The meet is held in the area surrounding an apple orchard, west of Yakima. This meet (like all of our Saturday races) is not a typical XC meet. There are three race courses (all 3.0 miles) which are in varying degree of difficulty (easy, medium and hard). Coaches place runners in one of the three races while planning that for team score purposes, the top two runners in each race contribute to the overall team score. For that reason, we split up our top runners so we have a few of them in each of the three races.

In Race One, a relatively flat course, our two highest placers for both genders were Ben Benson (2nd), Justin Young (13th), Lily Krueger (2nd) and Elsie Dombek (4th).

In Race Two, building in a couple uphill climbs, we scored with Grant Van Valkenburg (1st), Daniel Murphy (8th), Madi Shinn (2nd) and Kate Vergillo (7th).

Race Three is by far the most challenging course. It has one of the those uphill climbs for the second race. But at two miles, there is a long 600m climb that is not for the faint of heart. Our top scorers were Ian Fay (2nd), Emmett Klaiber (5th), Alicia Krivanek (3rd) and Megan Reid (6th).

This year’s version of the meet was a step up from previous years. A couple new quality teams added to the level of competition. So when I write that both squads claimed the team title, we will call that a very good day.

It always happens that we have lots of candidates for Athletes of the Meet. For this meet, we named Ben Benson, Daniel Murphy, Alex Perry, Lily Krueger and Elsie Dombek.

From top to bottom, we had personal records all over the place. Many of the returners ran one minute (or more) faster than they did at this meet last year.

For our rookies, it was their first race beyond 2 miles, so it allowed them an opportunity to see what running that third mile was all about.

Full meet results can be found at http://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=118732#/394.