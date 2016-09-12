Carnation Farms will continue to carry torch for service 12 Sep 2016 09:34

Written by Lisa Allen, Editor

Learn more at community Harvest Festival, Oct. 14-16

CARNATION–Camp Korey may be moving away, but not to worry, Carnation Farms will continue to be a resource for the community and families, assures Elbridge Stuart III, whose family owns the historic property.

“Camp Korey wanted their own place so they could expand,” said Stuart after the camp’s recent announcement of its purchase of 200 acres near Mount Vernon. “But Carnation Farms will continue on as a 501(c)3 nonprofit offering one of a kind experiences for children and families.”

Carnation Farms will take possession of the facility Oct. 1, with a full plate of plans, starting out with a free community Harvest Festival during which the public is invited to learn more about the future of the property. (See carnationfarms.org).

During the next few months, Carnation Farms will be in a discovery phase of growth, planning out a future that will include partnerships with likeminded organizations focused on farm education, outdoor adventures and agricultural sustainability, along with a connection to the history of Carnation and Washington state.

Carnation Farms is evaluating the landscape of the greater Seattle area in order to identify groups who are currently underserved and in need of programs that educate and improve lives.

The statue of Carnation Farms’ record-breaking Holstein cow, Segis Pietertje Prospect (Possum Sweetheart), has stood at the entrance to the Farms since 1928. (Photo by Ken Kosters)

“We hope to serve underserved children, but that is all still in the works,” Stuart said. “There is such a waiting list at other programs in the region, for underserved kids and their families. We want a broad reach to include more children in need.”

The board and staff at Carnation Farms are currently meeting with community leaders, volunteers and strategic partners as they outline a future vision and mission, with hopes to share with the greater public in the upcoming months.

Lane Youngblood, interim CEO for Carnation Farms, states, “We want to do our research, evaluate what is needed, and start strong. Carnation Farms has a lot of potential to help and serve a lot of people, and we are going to be strategic in our planning and execution.”

E.A. Stuart, great-grandfather of Elbridge Stuart III, purchased the farm near Carnation in 1908, increasing the acreage over the years and developing a world-class dairy cattle breeding and showing facility. The farm set records for butter and milk production for 32 years. One of their cows, Segis Pietertje Prospect (Possum Sweetheart) set a world record for milk production for one year (1920), producing 37,381 pounds of milk (six times a day milking by hand). It is her statue, erected in 1928, that stands in front of the farm’s entrance.

Camp Korey began in 2005 as the brainchild of Tim Rose, who had lost his son, Korey, to bone cancer at age 18. The camp purchased the Carnation Farms property in 2008 from Nestle, which acquired the farm and its feed business in 1985 from the Carnation Company. It later became Camp Korey at Carnation Farm and provided a free camp experience to children and their families living with serious medical conditions who couldn’t attend regular camps. It became affiliated with Paul Newman’s SeriousFun Children’s Network in 2012. The Elbridge and Debra Stuart Family Foundation re-acquired the farm back from Camp Korey in 2010 in order to help with the camp’s finances. The foundation then leased the property back to the camp at an affordable price.

Camp Korey will be transitioning away from the Carnation Farm location in late September.

Irrigation sprinklers at work in the Carnation Farms organic garden. (Photo by Ken Kosters)

Stuart said that most of the farm staff will be staying on at the farm. “It’s a very large facility, with the buildings, water system and onsite wastewater treatment plant,” he said. “We have 350,000 square feet of buildings and 820 acres to take care of. The water and wastewater systems are complicated but the farm has won awards for them. Ken Kosters (wastewater treatment plant operator) has done a great job.” (The plant earned awards from the Department of Ecology in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015).

Stuart said the hope is to expand the farm’s 15-year-old organic agriculture program with hopes of reaching into the schools. He added that the plan is to allow more access than is currently offered. The farm and museums will also be more accessible to the public to showcase the history of the farm and the Valley, he said.

“We can’t restart the dairy due to the amount of laws that currently regulate farms,” he said. “But,” he added with a laugh, “we do have the plaster and fiberglass cows that will continue to stay on the farm.”

Although Stuart is officially president of the nonprofit, he said he had jokingly floated the idea to the foundation’s board that he would like to use the term “Grand Poobah,” who was the pompous character in the Gilbert and Sullivan play “The Mikado.”

“That got voted down,” he laughed. “I am not going to lose my sense of humor. I want the staff and myself to have fun. We have received a lot of input into the process already and we are reaching out to the community at large so we can fine-tune everything.”

The Farms, located at 28901 NE Carnation Farm Road, will be hosting the Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Along with family-friendly activities such as hay rides and s’mores making, guests will have a chance to learn more about the newly formed Carnation Farms nonprofit. Pumpkins and concessions will be available for purchase.

Other activities include pick-a-pumpkin (13 different carving varieties), Animal Encounters (Saturday and Sunday only), Wax Hands (Saturday and Sunday only, $7), family activities, games and crafts, organic produce, farm-to-table concessions (pumpkin pancakes from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and food trucks.

Early history of the Carnation Company reveals that the original Elbridge Stuart had to deal with a serious financial setback when his partner in their then-company sold out, leaving it (Pacific Coast Condensed Milk Company) heavily in debt.

But Stuart recovered, creating Carnation Evaporated Milk and building the showplace dairy operation which included beautiful gardens that visitors came from all around the world to see.

“This is a wonderful story of someone who failed but kept trying and wouldn’t give up,” said the founder’s great-grandson. “The farm is a magical place and a marvelous legacy. I am sure he would approve of what we are doing and think he would smile on it.”