County: No safety improvements for accident-prone intersection 12 Sep 2016 09:36

Written by Lisa Allen, Editor

King County Road Services is currently not planning any improvements to the intersection at Woodinville-Duvall Road and West Snoqualmie Valley Road, despite the increasing number of accidents there. The intersection does have a traffic light, but only one left-turn signal and no defined left turn lanes, which tends to cause traffic to back up during times of heavy commuting.

Local drivers are becoming increasingly concerned over the safety of the intersection. Gordon Bousman, who lives north of the intersection off West Snoqualmie Valley Road, says he worries about his daughter who drives through there every day. Plus, he added, when there is an accident, traffic tieups can take hours to clear.

The King County DOT sign at the intersection of W-D and W. Snoqualmie Valley roads has been there for a year. (Photo by Lisa Allen)

“This intersection, which has no left-turn lanes, is completely inadequate for the high volume of commuter traffic that it handles daily,” he said, via email. “It is also a critical intersection since it is only one of two intersections to handle the significant traffic crossing the Snoqualmie Valley serving both Duvall and Monroe. The lack of left-turn lanes results in some drivers trying to dangerously pass left turning vehicles on the right-hand side. This has resulted in many accidents in the intersection including at least one fatality this year.

“King County needs to urgently address the serious shortcomings of the intersection by installing left-turn lanes and adding left-turn arrows on all of the stop lights. A right-turn lane for southbound traffic on West Snoqualmie Road would also be beneficial.”

Duvall resident Martin Redman, former chaplain with the Duvall Fire department, says he is concerned as well. “That is the scariest intersection around here,” he said last week. “People tend to try to speed through the light. It does need improvements, maybe even a roundabout.”

But Susan West, public information officer for King County Road Services, stated in an email that fixing the intersection could be problematic and that there are difficulties all over King County due to increased congestion on the roads.

“In regards to adding turn lanes and a signal, the intersection is far more complicated than it appears because of critical areas, and we are not aware of a statistically significant rate of accidents at this intersection given the volumes of average daily traffic. We will continue to monitor this intersection,” she wrote.

“We use accident rates in evaluating county roadways for potential safety improvements and then rank those projects in a priority array. Available funding is allocated to projects based on the ranking in the priority array and other factors in developing upcoming capital improvement programs.

“We are experiencing an increase in traffic on our roads and resulting congestion throughout King County. All accident data is reported and housed at the Transportation Data, GIS & Modeling Office and is the source for the most complete and up to date information regarding any location in the state.”

The source they use for accident data is also available to the public. Requests can be made to the Transportation Data, GIS & Modeling Office for any intersection including the intersection at Woodinville-Duvall Road and W. Snoqualmie Road. http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/mapsdata/crash/crashdatarequest.htmWSDOT - Collision Data Request Form www.wsdot.wa.gov.

The county is also a full year behind on a $1.4 million traffic signal improvement project along Woodinville-Duvall Road, that was scheduled for 2015.

“This project includes the Woodinville-Duvall Road corridor from Woodinville city limits to West Snoqualmie Valley Road,” said West. “All signals will be coordinated with remote access to the signals along the corridor from the Traffic Management Center. It also includes real time data and additional cameras at key intersections.

“The construction will begin in the fall of 2016 and be completed spring of 2017.

“The project was designed to include intersections within the city of Woodinville. The city decided to not take part, which required some redesign and scope change approval from the granting agency.”