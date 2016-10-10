Ceremonial groundbreaking for Main Street Project 10 Oct 2016 11:57

Written by Lisa Allen, Editor

On Sept. 20, a ceremonial groundbreaking took place for Duvall’s Main Street Project even though construction has been clearly underway for awhile.

Although it may be hard for motorists to tell as they work their way through the construction activity, Project Manager Shaun Tozer says, “Things are going great.”

From left, Duvall Mayor Will Ibershof and Councilmembers Dianne Brudnicki, Leroy Collinwood, Veronika Williams, Amy Ockerlander, Jason Walker and Scott Thomas wield the “golden” shovels during the recent ceremonial groundbreaking for the Main Street Project. (Photo by Shaun Tozer)

The $8 million (estimated) project will install curbs, gutters and sidewalks as well as illumination, utility undergrounding and general roadway improvements on SR 203 from Valley Street to Big Rock Road.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2018.Grant funding will pay for most of it.

“The contractor is beginning a few major items of work like the joint utility trench and water line replacement,” Tozer said. “The grading and excavation at Kennedy has really opened up that corner which will continue to improve once the roads approach is lowered at the intersection and regraded uphill.”

He added that Puget Sound Energy has completed its work so the road crews finally have Main Street to themselves.

“It was challenging to synchronize the two different work zones and groups of flaggers,” he said. “Overall though, delays are to be expected and motorists have reacted very well to the different closures and traffic management that has been used.

“While activity on the project will be a constant, so much of what we’re doing is underground at the moment so that people may not see many noticeable changes like the clearing around Kennedy. But those major changes are coming too; Main Street is going to look great.”