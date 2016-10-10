And the winner is ... 10 Oct 2016 12:00

Written by Valley View Staff

KIRO 7 and The Trust for Public Land have named Helen Hoenig (Duvall’s Trash Hero) as Western Washington’s 2016 Cox Conserves Hero.

Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, Hoenig’s nonprofit beneficiary, will receive $10,000. The funding will be used to support the organization’s Connecting Kids to Nature program.

On Sept. 20 Helen Hoenig was presented with a check for $10,000 that will go to Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust. (Photo by Connie Berg)

Hoenig, 72, started picking up trash while walking from her house to a Duvall health club. It evolved into a passion. Her yellow trash bags and neon safety vest are easy to spot, and Hoenig’s resolve to keep Washington green has made her a colorful local celebrity.

Because of her efforts, she was named grand marshal of this year’s Duvall Days parade.

Armed with her yellow bag and trash grabber, she continues to pick up litter and people’s spirits.

On June 23, a KIRO 7 reporter and cameraman filmed her and Connie Berg’s Random Acts of Kindness group as they cleaned up McCormick Park. Local resident Jaime Kemper, who nominated Helen for the environmental award, was there as well.

The winner was chosen by an online voting campaign.

The two other finalists each will receive $5,000 for their nonprofits of choice. Bill Hagen selected Carkeek Watershed Community Action Project as his nonprofit of choice; Kortney Okura chose Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust.

The Cox Conserves Heroes program was created through a partnership between The Trust for Public Land and Cox Enterprises, the parent company of KIRO 7.

Through the overall Cox Conserves Heroes program, more than $700,000 has been donated to environmental nonprofits and 51 winners have been named.