A shoulder to lean on 10 Oct 2016 12:06

Written by Lisa Allen, Editor

The English accents of Martin and Eileen Redman still linger, even though they have lived in Duvall for decades. They laugh when the reporter jokingly repeats the oft-told assertion that someone with an English accent automatically sounds at least 20 percent smarter than the rest of us. “Sometimes,” Martin grins without admitting to being any smarter, “I think it [the accent] is almost gone, but people say they can still hear it.”

The couple moved to this area from England after paying several visits to Martin’s brother, who had moved to Redmond in the 1960s when he got a job with the Boeing Company. Those few trips encouraged them to want to stay.

Martin and Eileen Redman (Courtesy photo)

Young Martin had enjoyed a typical English small-town childhood, attending school in the village of Edgworth in the northwest part of England. “I attended small schools that were very English; there were assemblies and prayers every day and we had to wear uniforms.”

His dad was a postman and also owned a fish & chips shop, where he spent much of his time after school. He recalls that it was “the best fish & chips. It’s hard to find anything as good as that.”

As he grew, a future in social work – which he eventually ended up making a career of – wasn’t even on the radar. He had set his sights on joining the Air Force. “Anything to do with airplanes,” he recalled.

But, as it is often said, life gets in the way when you are making other plans. “I had a ‘club foot’ so I couldn’t pass the physical,” he said. “There’s a treatment for that now.”

Forced to take a look at other opportunities, he worked at a couple of different jobs and during that time he and Eileen were married. It was then that Eileen’s aunt suggested social work might make good careers for them both. They took her advice, and Martin went to school first, due to the college’s suggestion that the newly married couple shouldn’t be in the same class. Eileen enrolled the following year.

After moving to Duvall they began attending the Methodist Church, where they made the acquaintance of Reverend Lloyd Judd, the pastor there, who happened to mention that the fire department was looking for volunteers. It was an all-volunteer force then and the department was always looking for more help (that part hasn’t changed even though the force now is mostly professional). Martin decided to apply.

“There wasn’t much training then,” he said. “Volunteers were on probation. They had to attend three business meetings at one per month. Firefighting then was neighbors helping neighbors. You had to be socially accepted into the ‘brotherhood,’ and after the three meetings, they would vote on whether to let you in.”

Redman was accepted and became a volunteer firefighter/EMT. “It’s good in that you get to know people and become part of the community,” he said, fondly remembering that the fire department drills that he had to attend were usually on his way home from work (at Schick Shadel, an addiction treatment facility). “I was still wearing my pin-stripe suit for drills,” he laughs. “Most of the others were farmers or truck drivers, so I was the best-dressed firefighter there for years.”

Not long after he joined up, Judd, who was also chaplain for the fire department at the time, decided to retire, so then-chief Dave Harder asked Redman to take Judd’s place because of his background in social work.

It was a good fit, he says. “It (the social work) stood me in good stead,” he recalled. “And just doing the chaplaincy suited me just fine. The Tacoma-Pierce County chaplaincy put on training courses for us and there is also an organization in Idaho for ministers that a lot of chaplains use.”

Thinking back, he recalls that, early on, when he went on fire calls, it sometimes seemed to him that not much was said, to the extent he wondered if it even made a difference. “But then I would get a card that just said ‘Thank you for being there.’” He then realized that sometimes all he could do for a grief-stricken person was to support them, “holding hands, sitting there and listening and just saying ‘I’m sorry, I realize you are going through a tough time – I wish I had answers but there may be no answer.’”

He says his background did help in dealing with people in crisis.

“It’s not evangelism; we are there to help someone through a crisis and to help people find answers to their struggles. That’s why we like to say ‘we have two ears and one mouth,’” he noted. “We never say, ‘Everything is going to be okay.’ Instead, we tell the affected person that ‘Things have changed, they might get a little better slowly, but it’s not going to happen overnight – that [for example] they are never going to replace that [lost] child.’

“We encourage people to talk, talk, talk, if the opportunity arises. It’s a fine balance. We can’t go in and say ‘Allow me to pray with you,’ but suggest, ‘Would you mind if I pray with you?’” And when he visits cemeteries and sees someone near a grave, he likes to ask them about the person who has died. “It helps them to know that someone cares,” he says.

Redman added that chaplains also look for clues in a house. “When I go into a house and see a crucifix, that person may be a Catholic. We ask them if they have a pastor or priest and would they like the chaplain to get them.” But, he added, sometimes that can even be difficult since many small churches have part-time pastors.

“We do basic social work, crisis intervention,” he said. “Often we are dealing with someone who has lost a loved one; the plans for that person have gone awry and they are often angry with God. We try to help them cope with a lot of that anger and try to understand it and listen.”

Branching out

His chaplaincy wasn’t limited to the Duvall Fire department. He also worked with the King County Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 10, the State Patrol and the Department of Fish and Wildlife. He joined the Critical Incident Stress Team, which was created by King County, he says, as a tool for police, fire departments and mental health professionals to help with the debriefings of first responders.

“That was something that came about slowly,” he said. “The responders think they are tough and can handle it but we encourage them to talk about what they had seen – it can be hard for volunteer firefighters.”

He also worked with recruits at the North Bend fire training facility which is under the umbrella of the Fire Marshal’s Office. “They put in long hours training and studying away from their wives and children. There’s a lot of pressure so I would try to offer moral and emotional support.”

Working with the State Patrol is different, he says, in that the state really looks after their troopers. “That job (being a trooper) is getting tougher,” he says. “More people have a total disrespect for law and troopers have to put up with a lot of verbal abuse they can’t respond to.”

Recollections

Looking back, Redman recalls the several-year stretch in the Valley when so many calls involved local young people who had been killed in farm and auto accidents. He still remembers each one, although certain tragedies stand out, such as the 1990 flood when he had to wade out in floodwaters to help retrieve the body of Scot Scott, a young husband who had drowned when he had been swept from his car. (His wife and baby were saved by a rescue crew in the fireboat). And then there was the terrible accident on SR 203 between Duvall and Carnation that took three lives (signs along the road still remember the victims.)

Among teens who lost their lives on the roads (there were several in one year – to the point that there was a group counseling session at the high school) was Jai Hornibrook, who was only 16 when he was killed in an accident. “His parents commissioned the stained glass on the front of the church they attended (formerly The Duvall Church, now Timberlake), that shows a group of children with Jesus,” he said, explaining that one of the youngsters is meant to be a depiction of Jai.

“Anything dealing with the death of a child is always tough,” he says. One notification that he needed to do in a hurry was at Lake Margaret when a 16-year-old was killed in a snowboarding accident. “I had to do a middle-of-the-night phone call, which the family got just as the victim’s friends were headed up to the house. I think about that – death notifications are the toughest. The worst thing for people is when you show up at their front door. So many accidents, suicides. Those are the worst ones. But sometimes I see people through those awful days and 15 years later get a big hug.”

He said the last fatality he dealt with before he retired four years ago from Duvall Fire involved a young Mexican, about 25, who had drowned in the river. “I sat in the back of the aid car, talking to his girlfriend and knew at that point I had to quit that aspect.”

Retirement – sort of

Redman, now 72, still officiates at weddings and funerals and volunteers as a chaplain with the State Patrol. He does ride-alongs, wearing all the required heavy gear. Besides other duties, he offers support to troopers. “It’s scary to see the young troopers with all their gear and guns. The old hardened ones are easier; the younger ones need more support.”

But, he said, all of it can also be hard on a chaplain “because you are by yourself. The responders talk among themselves, but chaplains need someone to talk to as well,” he said. “Chaplains are there for hours after an event and have to absorb all that hurt. The State Patrol support system is better, chaplain-wise. We are spread out more but we talk with each other a lot. There are not a lot of chaplains but there is a network and we support each other. If we go out on a call, we get a phone call later and also have lunch most Fridays at the State Patrol office in Monroe to make sure we are all ok.”

When he was with the fire district, he continued, he could always count on a few firefighters in Duvall who would get in touch with him following a difficult call. “It’s the biggest therapy you can imagine, just for someone to ask ‘how are you doing?’”

Leaving a legacy

One of those is longtime District 45 firefighter and now Lieutenant Stu Rowe, who shared, in an email, his memories of Martin and the challenges of life as a fire department chaplain.

“Martin is a rare breed these days, maybe rare for any time,” he wrote. “He embodies service to others. He has been simultaneously affiliated with several agencies in King County including fire and law enforcement. Somehow he has done this while being a loving husband and father, as well as having full time employment.

“He was also helping other agencies like the King County Sheriff’s Office. After I became involved in the firefighters’ union I found that Martin was there too; he was the recognized chaplain for our union which has come to serve the career firefighters of Eastside Fire & Rescue, Duvall, Snoqualmie and Fall City. He’s also helped Woodinville Fire and Duvall Police.

“The list, I’m sure, goes on. Martin does all this without seeking recognition and without making any group feel less important. Most don’t know the depth or variations of the groups he helps. He makes everyone feel like they are the only person who he has to help.

“Martin has done all this with humility and grace. You wouldn’t know how busy he is unless you spend a lot of time talking with him and drawing it out through conversation. He doesn’t boast or complain about the demands that have been placed on him. He was a responder who is often overlooked while simultaneously being taken for granted.

“Understanding the role a chaplain has is key in appreciating their contributions as well as their sacrifices. People hear ‘chaplain’ and think ‘religious.’ For some that may be what draws them to the position, but to be successful it goes way beyond that and isn’t a requirement either. In fact, they respond and assist people regardless of their beliefs, if they have a faith or not.

“The chaplains respond and help the citizens that the fire or police agencies have been called to help, usually when a death or very serious injury has taken place. They help law enforcement with death notifications, too. What many may not know is that they also help the responders themselves. After a particularly traumatic call, after the death or injury of a responder the chaplains go help the responders work through their own emotions.

“When called to the scene to help the public, much of their role is to explain what the next steps are after the death of a family member, put the family in touch with services and sometimes just wait with family until other support arrives or until the process allows them to leave. Chaplains provide a service many first responders aren’t capable of providing for one reason or another.

“Chaplains allow emergency responders to get back in service more quickly because they will wait, visit and help families, sometimes for hours, allowing fire, EMS and law enforcement to return to service for the next call for help. They also help us get back to work after a traumatic event that may take a mental or emotional toll on responders. When they work with us it may make the difference of whether a first responder can continue to do the work.

“What this means is Martin has been on call for decades to respond to the most tragic scenes, when people are having the worst day, and help both the people who called for help and the people who responded to help. He has missed work, sleep, dinners, holidays, family events just as much as any other first responder.

“Because of this his family has sacrificed and missed time with him just as much as he with them. Martin’s family is loving, successful and intact; another sign of the strength of his character.

“Being originally from Great Britain, his accent is still noticeable, but even that seems to endear you to him. When you get to know him you find that all of the negative of his work has not dulled his sense of humor and if you don’t stay on your toes you may not realize when a casual conversation has taken a turn for him to entertain himself and any others sharp enough to see what he’s doing.

“Martin is special to many of us in a way that you might not have expected and, to me, it is another sign of how valuable and successful he has been at this investment he’s made in our well being. He officiates at weddings and funerals. He’s done this for families he’s been called out to, having never met them before, as well as friends he’s known for years. He does this for the responders he works with as well.

“Martin helps people. Sometimes he helps people more than they know and he’s so good at it that he becomes part of the families he helps, whether they are part of a response team or a total stranger he meets for the first time when they’ve lost a spouse, a parent or a child. Through his helping he has woven himself into the fabric of who we are.

“Martin Redman, and by extension his family, has given more to our community over the decades than we can know. I am grateful to have worked with him, been helped by him, to consider him a friend ... to have known him. I believe most who have been touched by his service feel the same.”

Transitions

As thankful as Martin was for the support he got from fellow firefighters, he still had plenty of burdens of the day to deal with, but was comfortable bringing them all home with him because he knew Eileen would be there to listen, even late at night.

“My wife is my best confidant,” he says. “I am blessed to have her. She has been super supportive even though I missed out on a lot of family life.”

The couple recently moved from their two-story Duvall home, where they have lived for 35 years, to Buckley to be near their daughter, and to give Eileen, who suffers from Parkinson’s, a break from having to climb stairs.

Martin plans to continue volunteering with the State Patrol near their new place, and Eileen will continue to be Martin’s biggest cheerleader.

“Nobody knows but me how much he cares about people,” she stressed, “especially when children are involved and how much time he has put into this work.”