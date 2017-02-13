Big Rock Ballfields renovation project on schedule 13 Feb 2017 05:41

Written by City of Duvall

After many years of collaboration towards making a dream come true, the Big Rock Ballfields project is now preparing for construction this year.

The project will redevelop the older existing baseball and soccer fields at the Big Rock Sports Park.

Improvements will include field drainage and approximately 135,000 square feet of synthetic field turf surfacing and underlayment with LED field lighting. The fields will be permanently lined for multipurpose activities and user groups will be able to enjoy year-round use and longer hours of play time. Additional improvements consist of fencing, pathways, and additional parking with parking lot lighting.

In January 2016 a turf committee was formed with representatives from Duvall City Council, city staff, and representatives from Sno-Valley North Little League (SNVLL) and Sno-Valley Youth Soccer Association (SnVYSA) to help develop the project.

With guidance from Bob Harding of DA Hogan & Associates, the advisory committee toured other fields, heard from local jurisdictions and made recommendations regarding field turf, infill and underlayment material specifications that would be included in the final construction drawings. A long-standing partnership between the city, SVNLL, and SVYSA exists and has been a driving force in the site’s development over the last 15 years. These organizations and their support have been instrumental to secure grants for property acquisition and field development. These groups have provided both written and financial support for the proposed synthetic field turf improvements and field lighting.

The city of Duvall secured grant funding from Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) in the amount of $500,000 with an additional $250,000 to be determined in July 2017.

King County Youth Sports awarded funding to the project in the amount of $75,000 and King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert supported the city’s project with an additional $50,000. SVNLL and SnVYSA also committed $50,000 each to further supplement the project with $100,000.

In November of 2016, Proposition 1 LEVY passed and the final pieces of this projects’ puzzle came together with the project receiving approximately $1,800,000 to provide full funding necessary to move forward to construction.

The city is excited to announce that construction drawings have been completed and the project will officially be advertised for bids on Tuesday, February 14th with bids due on March 1st.

The city is anticipating construction through summer and looks forward to a grand opening for the community soon afterward.

On a recent visit to Perrigo Park in a meeting with city of Redmond staff, city staff were told, “Build it and they will come!” The city hasn’t broken ground yet and the phone is starting to ring with new teams and user groups approaching the city to sign up.

For questions or more project information, please contact Project Manager Alana McCoy at 425-939-8045 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Note: The 10 acres of property along Big Rock Road was purchased in 1996 to serve the recreation needs of the then-relatively isolated youth population.

Dedicated groups of volunteers helped to pave the way so that local kids could have their own place for organized sports events.