Historic Stewart barn and milk house near Duvall designated a King County landmark 13 Feb 2017 05:49

Written by Valley View Staff

The majestic Stewart barn, which has stood as a visual landmark in the Snoqualmie River Valley since 1928, is now a King County Landmark. The King County Landmarks Commission voted unanimously to designate the barn and adjacent milk house during a recent public hearing held at the historic Depot building in Duvall’s Depot and McCormick Park.

The Stewart barn and milk house property is significant for its association with the broad theme of agriculture and dairy farming in the Snoqualmie Valley, and the barn’s Gothic arch structure is a rare example of this style in the Valley.

The barn and milk house are located on a 74-acre farm, commonly known as Cherry Creek Farm, on Duvall-Monroe Road Northeast, a few miles northeast of the Duvall town center. Cherry Creek runs through the property and feeds into the Snoqualmie River to the west. The floodplains of the creek and the river provided fertile farmland that attracted early settlers to the region, including John Selleck, the property’s first owner in the late 1800s.

The farm was owned by three different families during its dairying period between 1928 and 1991: the Stewarts, the Zylstras, and the Neilsons. Adrian Stewart built the barn and milk house in 1928 and 1930, respectively; he operated the farm until 1948 when he sold it to Herman and Cornelia Zylstra.

The changes that each family introduced to the structures tell the changing history of the dairy industry in the Valley. The buildings still display the characteristics that make them unique and important, including the barn’s soaring Gothic arch truss roof and large, open hay loft and the siding and windows on the barn and milk house.

The pasture is preserved under King County’s Farmland Preservation Program, and with this landmark designation, the barn and milk house will also be protected. For more information about this landmark designation or the King County Historic Preservation Program, contact Jennifer Meisner, King County Historic Preservation Officer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 206-477-0384.