Longest serving Duvall police officer retires 13 Feb 2017 05:54

Written by Valley View Staff

From left, Sgt. Kevin Hawley, Sgt. Michael DeBock and Duvall Mayor Will Ibershof. The town of Duvall wished Sgt. Hawley, who is retiring after 28 years on the job, a fond farewell at a retirement party during the January 17 City Council meeting. Hawley was the third officer hired by the fledgling department in 1989. Hawley and his wife will be moving to Hilo, Hawaii, sometime this month. (Photo by Lisa Allen)