Residents turn out for first-ever March of the Vegetables 10 Apr 2017 05:15

Written by Valley View Staff

The first March of the Vegetables event enjoyed a rare break in the rain for a parade and after party in Duvall on Saturday, March 25.

Nearly 200 people marched in a parade to celebrate art and agriculture.

As the marchers and onlookers arrived in McCormick Park, they were greeted with a bonfire, live music, a beer garden, and a few booths representing local farms.

Students from Eagle Rock Multi-Age Program performed a puppet show, and kids were also invited to participate in free art and seed planting projects.

The organizers look forward to holding a parade again next spring.

Photos by Tami Allen