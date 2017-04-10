Residents turn out for first-ever March of the Vegetables
-
- Written by Valley View Staff
The first March of the Vegetables event enjoyed a rare break in the rain for a parade and after party in Duvall on Saturday, March 25.
Nearly 200 people marched in a parade to celebrate art and agriculture.
As the marchers and onlookers arrived in McCormick Park, they were greeted with a bonfire, live music, a beer garden, and a few booths representing local farms.
Students from Eagle Rock Multi-Age Program performed a puppet show, and kids were also invited to participate in free art and seed planting projects.
The organizers look forward to holding a parade again next spring.
Photos by Tami Allen