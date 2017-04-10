Menu
Residents turn out for first-ever March of the Vegetables

  • Written by Valley View Staff

The first March of the Vegetables event enjoyed a rare break in the rain for a parade and after party in Duvall on Saturday, March 25.

Nearly 200 people marched in a parade to celebrate art and agriculture. 
As the marchers and onlookers arrived in McCormick Park, they were greeted with a bonfire, live music, a beer garden, and a few booths representing local farms. 

Students from Eagle Rock Multi-Age Program performed a puppet show, and kids were also invited to participate in free art and seed planting projects.

The organizers look forward to holding a parade again next spring.

Photos by Tami Allen 

