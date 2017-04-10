Orville Johnson and Mark Graham bring soulful blues, hot pickin’, and sweet country vocals to Duvall, April 22 10 Apr 2017 06:38

Written by Valley View Staff

DUVALL–Get your hit of soulful country blues when the Kings of Mongrel Folk – Orville Johnson and Mark Graham — bring their spicy stylings to Duvall House Concerts, Saturday, April 22, 2017, 5–8 p.m.

(Courtesy photo)Seattle Times has called Orville Johnson a “player's player.” He has a gift for telling a story and making a song sound letter-perfect, whether it’s New Orleans R & B, country blues, or a jazzy ballad. His guitar, Dobro, and honeyed vocals have sweetened more than 200 recordings and soundtracks. He’s shared the stage with legendary artists such as Doc Watson, Bonnie Raitt, and John Lee Hooker. Mark Graham is a virtuoso harmonica and clarinet player who’s also known for writing sardonic lyrics that skewer contemporary life. His songs “I Can See Your Aura and It’s Ugly” and “Zen Gospel Singing” have been cult classics for years and have been recorded by many others, including the Austin Lounge Lizards, Bryan Bowers, and the Limelighters. Together, the Kings of Mongrel Folk put on a show that’s authentic, hysterically funny and musically superb. To get a taste of their music go to www.mongrelfolk.com.

Duvall House Concerts is hosted by Marc Hoffman and Tina Blade at their home in Duvall, about three blocks east of Main Street and 40 minutes from Seattle. House concerts allow the performers and audience to connect in a small, friendly setting.

A $20 voluntary per-person donation is requested. Due to the intimate size of the venue (35 seats), reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, go to www.duvallhouseconcerts.com.