Duvall’s Main Street – halfway there! 10 May 2017 08:09

Written by City of Duvall

DUVALL – Project milestones continue to be completed as work on Main Street recently passed the 150-day mark, which is halfway through the originally allotted 300 working day timeline. Though sometimes obscured by road signs, traffic cones, or unforgiving weather – progress has been steady since the city’s $8 million improvement project started in early September 2016. Crews completed water main work in January and Joint Utility Trench (JUT) installation in March. March also saw the installation of project walls and the beginning of curb-line installation; wrapping up April with a big milestone in the re-building of Kennedy Drive.

The Main Street project expects to wrap up before December. (Courtesy photo)But, as Public Works Director Boyd Benson says, “the best is yet to come.”

Throughout May the main focus will be converting the overhead utilities (Puget Sound Energy, WAVE, and Frontier) and their customers to the new underground system, and removal of old poles, which according to Mr. Benson will provide a “very dramatic visual impact to Main Street.” The first sections of sidewalk are scheduled to be installed in the next 4 to 6 weeks which will initially connect Copper Hill Square and areas around NE 145th Street to downtown.

As for the upcoming Duvall Days Festival, have no fear – special effort will be made and attention given to cleaning up the work area, particularly north of Valley Street where vendors and parade spectators will line the road.

One major task still ahead of crews is the replacement of culverts that convey Thayer Creek underneath NE 143rd and SR 203. The work is restricted by permit to certain timeframes and is scheduled to begin on NE 143rd Place early in July, with a full closure of SR 203 at NE 143rd planned to begin July 17th. Crews will have to reroute utilities, excavate the entire roadway, install the culvert sections, and then re-build and pave the road; similar to when WSDOT installed the “bridge” near Valley Street. It’s a dizzying amount of work, but one that Interwest’s Project Superintendent Britt Lukes is confident they are capable of completing.

Though an additional six working days have been added to the allowed project time, work is on track to be completed well ahead of the December 2017 end date. With final asphalt overlay scheduled for August, and completion of landscaping and other miscellaneous items scheduled for September and October – Main Street really is on its way.

Regular updates regarding the progress of this project, including upcoming road closures, will be posted to the City of Duvall’s Facebook and Twitter pages as well as the official website. All project related questions or inquiries can be directed to the city’s project manager, Shaun Tozer either by phone at 425-788-3434 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .