Farmers markets open for season 10 May 2017 08:13

Children decked in spring flowers take part in the Maypole Celebration at the opening day of the Carnation Farmers Market last Tuesday. The market will be open Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. (Photos by Lisa Allen)

Valley flower grower Jue Cha prepares her tulips for opening day at the Duvall Farmers Market last Thursday. Hours are 3-7 p.m. every Thursday.