2017 Duvall Days grand marshals: Chris and Sue Linnerooth 10 May 2017 08:17

Written by Courtesy of Duvall Rotary

After reviewing several nominations from the public, The Rotary Club of Duvall selected Sue and her husband Chris Linnerooth, founders of the Linnerooth Team Realtors-Windermere, as Duvall Days grand marshals. They have made the company an institution for Realtor excellence and success throughout the Snoqualmie Valley.

Sue and Chris Linnerooth (Courtesy photo)Their reputations are stellar and they are beloved fixtures in our two communities (Duvall & Carnation). Though Chris is often behind the scenes, with Sue accepting more of a profile for the couple, the Linnerooths have routinely and frequently supported the Riverview School District through generous donations to all of our schools and have been substantial supporters of not only local PTSAs and the local arts community, but also the Riverview Education Foundation – supporting their efforts for nearly all of the organization’s 25 years of existence.

Sue is a fierce advocate for Duvall and knows both Duvall and Carnation, and the uniqueness held within each city, better than anyone. Recently, Sue completed a 5-month Ambassadors Program through the Riverview School District to continue to learn how the district operates, even after her two sons long-since graduated through Riverview, with the intent of passing that knowledge along to potential families looking to relocate to our area. Sue’s tireless devotion to the Rotary provides her a chance to serve as a liaison to our community as the leader of the Student of the Month program and together, Sue and Chris Linnerooth find ways both philanthropically and personally, to do anything and everything they can to make our days a little brighter and our community a little bit stronger.

Sue & Chris and their contributions to our local community ...

Organizations:

Rotary Club of Duvall – Founding member of this service club started in 2004. Board member – public relations chair. Past president. Sue also is the one who surprises Cedarcrest students by announcing them as Student of the Month in their classroom.

Duvall Chamber of Commerce – one of four officers of the board – secretary. In charge of organizing grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses in Duvall.

Sponsorships:

Cedarcrest Basketball Team

Snoqualmie Valley Community Network

Duvall Days

Big Rock Classic Car Show

Art in Bloom, Duvall Foundation of the Arts

Hillside Academy-Duvall

Riverview Education Foundation – Golf Tournament and Dinner Auction

Snoqualmie Valley Senior Center

Sno-Valley Little League- team sponsor

Donations:

Over $80,000 YTD to Riverview schools

Windermere Foundation – Both NW Arts Center and Acres of Diamonds have received grants from the Foundation.

Awards and Achievements:

Riverview School District Bridge Builder award – 2004

Riverview School District Community Service Organization of the Year – 2015

Snoqualmie Valley Rise and Shine recipient – 2005

Snoqualmie Valley Give Good award business category – 2016

Duvall Chamber of Commerce – “Best Customer Service” 2016

Volunteerism:

Cedarcrest FFA (Future Farmers of America) – part of interview team to prep members for regional competitions

Cedarcrest FBLA (Future Business Leaders) – judge at regional competitions

Rotary – volunteer at community events and local service projects