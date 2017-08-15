Duvall area gets gigabit internet service for the first time 15 Aug 2017 05:01

Written by Valley View Staff

Wave Broadband, a gigabit broadband and commercial fiber services company, announced that it has selected Duvall and its surrounding area as a launch site for Wave’s new Gig Speed Internet product. The new gigabit internet tier recently became available to all Duvall residences serviced by Wave, bringing the fastest connectivity speeds available in this area.

Wave’s Gig Speed delivers the capability of download speeds of up to 1,000 Megabits per second (Mbps), providing connections as fast as consumer devices can handle. This class of service provides the bandwidth needed to readily accommodate households with multiple users, devices, and simultaneous downloading and streaming. Wave’s Gig Speed Internet for residential customers is available at a retail rate of $99 per month and comes with Wave’s Unlimited Data plan. Wave also offers a business plan. Duvall City Council member and Mayor pro tem Amy Ockerlander receiving the “Gigabit City” plaque from Wave VP Steve Warburton at the July 18 event.

Wave has worked closely with the city of Duvall to develop a concise, attainable plan to roll out the coveted Gig speeds throughout Wave’s local service footprint.

“We are thrilled to bring Gig Speed Internet to the Duvall area, part of Wave’s broader plan to launch gigabit speeds throughout our entire coverage areas in Washington, Oregon and California by this fall,” said Harold Zeitz, president & COO of Wave.

Wave partnered with the city of Duvall to facilitate building out the infrastructure to support these new speeds. This agreement will be a model for future partnerships between the company and municipalities seeking affordable high-speed internet.

The service is available immediately to all area residences serviced by Wave now. For questions, visit gowave.com/giglaunching or call 1-866-928-3123.