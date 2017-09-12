Large Donations to the City of Duvall 12 Sep 2017 06:43

Written by Valley View Staff

At the September 6 Duvall City Council meeting representatives from the Snoqualmie Valley Youth Soccer Association and Snoqualmie Valley North Little League each presented the City with $50,000 checks.

The checks are in support of the field improvements being done at the Big Rock Ballfields. The City of Duvall has long standing relationships with both of these groups and is grateful for the continued support.

The Big Rock Ballfields project has included the following renovations:

Construction of a synthetic turf multi-purpose sports baseball field and soccer field

Installation of a vertically drained and permeable field base

Fencing and netting, concrete pavements and curbing

Field and parking lot lighting

Walking paths and ADA field access

Courtesy photos with Duvall City Council members and representatives from both organizations (Sophie Harris, Doug McClintic, David Lewis and Mike Komola)