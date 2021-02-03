Wine connoisseurs have mastered the science behind food pairings, such as cabernet sauvignon and red meat or chardonnay and popcorn. At Zerba Cellars in Woodinville, wine is also paired with art on the walls.
In an effort to support local businesses and artists, the Woodinville Arts Alliance continues to display artwork at participating wineries, breweries and taprooms in the area. While many places are offering limited seating at the moment, the quarterly art walk still encourages patrons to grab takeout and check out the virtual showing online.
“The Woodinville Arts Alliance is really working hard at trying to get art out in the community,” artist and illustrator Nicole Monahan said. “And our art walk is really growing, even though we're just doing it virtually right now.”
Monahan said the last in-person art walk took place in March of last year. The last art changeover happened in the beginning of December, she noted, with the next one scheduled again for March.
The Woodinville-based artist currently has a series of beach-inspired paintings featured at Zerba Cellars. She said the collection in Zerba was influenced by the water in a pre-COVID trip to Sanibel, Fla.
“Beaches have always really inspired me with the sound, the smells and the beauty of it,” she said. “Once COVID hit, water really shows how turbulent things can be and how calm they can be. I've really been thinking a lot about water and how that transforms in our lives.”
Vaughn Fierke, sales associate at Zerba Cellars, said he wanted to find a way to combine Monahan’s artwork with the wine offered in the tasting room. He ended up pairing four specialty wines with her paintings based on the colors and titles of each piece.
If someone is sitting out by the ocean, he asked, which wine would taste best? He said a sunny day on the beach with salty marine air would pair nicely with a light white wine or one with a fruitier taste. For a colder day out on the water, he suggested a rosé to go with the crashing waves. When the seas get rougher, he recommended a hearty red wine in front of a warm fire.
“I know it’s stretching the concept a little bit,” he said. “But it just kind of works.”
Fierke’s fascination with wine began in Napa Valley when he was stationed at Travis Air Force Base. In Washington, he learned more about winery owners and their stories during weekend trips to Yakima Valley. When traveling abroad in France and Italy, he learned the importance of pairing elements of wine with cuisine of the area. He said this mindset helped to pair Monahan’s art with Zerba’s wine.
Zerba Cellars owns three estate vineyards on the Oregon side of the Walla Walla Valley. With several varietals growing there, many of the wine blends have been award winners at one time or another in the last 15 years. Fierke said there is a history behind the Zerba name in the Walla Walla area as being founding pioneers of the area when it was first being developed.
A list of participating wineries and taprooms that are currently featuring local artists' work may be found here.
