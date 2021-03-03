Despite the pandemic raging on, the Sammamish Valley Alliance continues its partnership with 21 Acres in Woodinville for the fifth annual seed swap — albeit with modifications.
Unlike past years, a self-service seed swap station will be set up at an unmanned table outside the 21 Acres Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 through March 20. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the seed swap period was extended to encourage more people in the community to participate.
“I'll be an experiment,” SVA Executive Director Brenda Vanderloop said. “Because it’s such an unusual approach, instead of just doing it the one day, we decided people can go once and socially distance or even come back another day. That's why we decided to open it for a longer period of time.”
Vanderloop said the event is free for all gardeners, small-scale farmers and anyone else interested in planting seeds. During the two-week period, participants are encouraged to bring vegetable, flower or heirloom seeds to share. According to a press release from SVA, seeds must also be cleaned or hulled and no more than three years old.
Seeds will be self-sorted into labeled boxes according to plant families, Vanderloop said. Those bringing seeds to swap should try to include as much information as possible about the plant-to-be, she added.
The press release said people planning to take seeds should come prepared with recycled paper, envelopes or other packaging to make individual seed packets. Vanderloop urges guests to visit often throughout the two-week window to pick up seeds ahead of the spring planting season.
“People may decide to go more than once,” she said. “The variety that's available could be very different. It all depends on what the community has to offer.”
She said several farmers from around the Sammamish Valley are already planning to contribute some seeds to the mix, providing for a wide variety of vegetables normally grown in the valley.
Due to the excellent growing conditions here in the Pacific Northwest, Vanderloop added, everybody has favorite seeds in their garden. But maybe the seed swap will allow people to try something new, she noted.
“It's kind of an experiment for people to try something different that they haven't tried before,” she said.
After the event, remaining seeds will be donated to community gardeners. For more information, visit sammamishvalley.org.
