Fusion Golf Academy
Golf camps are designed for kids of all ages to learn how to play golf in a fast paced, fun environment. Fusion Golf allows kids to broaden their sports experiences through golf. Youth golfers can meet new friends and immerse themselves in the great sport of golf.
Kids will learn all aspects of the game including putting, chipping, pitching, full swing, course management and mental training.
Northshore Soccer
Northshore Youth Soccer Association offers half-day soccer camps for boys and girls from ages 6-14. Campers will develop their soccer technique and love for the game during this fun and entertaining soccer experience. This environment is perfect for the young soccer player to learn skill progressions including passing, dribbling, ball mastery, and shooting.
Woodinville Sports Club
Kids can choose between an array of camps at Woodinville Sports Complex. The tennis camp follows a daily curriculum and provides focused instruction by certified coaches and assistants. Adventure camp offers half or full-day indoor/outdoor opportunities for kids to practice all sports, in addition to arts, crafts and simple science projects. A tennis/adventure camp, available for 5-10-year-olds, mixes tennis instruction in the morning and all-sports camp with educational content in the afternoon.
Northshore YMCA
Northshore YMCA offers camps aimed at allowing kids to grow and build skills in a safe, values-based environment. Outdoor Day Camp, for grades 1-5, focuses on learning about the magic of outdoors through exciting adventures. Discovery Camp, also for grades 1-5, has new activities each day ranging from beach days to artwork. Kids of Their Way Camp is available for kids about to enter kindergarten. Peak Camp, for grades 6-8, features time outdoors, team building, group games and community service projects. Camp in a Box, for grades K-5, brings summer camp to the doorstep with classic camp activities like arts, crafts and STEM projects.
Studio East
Little Players camps are an integrated arts experience that includes storytelling, songs, crafts, and movement. Each week focuses on a different theme and different activities to excite the young camper’s spirit and imagination. Camps are available for grades 1-6 and grades 3-6 with a focus on bringing a story to life on stage. Teen camps aim to improve theater skills like acting, improv, or tech theater. Like summer 2020, virtual camps will be offered with group activities and online engagement through Zoom.
Code Ninjas
Code Ninjas Camps offer an immersive environment for kids to explore and develop new skills, gain confidence, and have fun with friends. Activities range from coding and game building, to STEM and robotics. At these centers, kids learn to code while building their own video games including popular favorites like Roblox and Minecraft. Kids learn to code through engaging game-based curriculum, that boosts self-confidence and teaches teamwork, logic, and problem solving. Centers are available in Mill Creek, Newcastle, Sammamish, Seattle and Sammamish.
Website: https://www.codeninjas.com
Premier NW Kids
These camps, for ages 4-10, allow children to identify local plants and animals as well as basic navigation skills, fort building, tool use, high sensory art and science and more. Half-day nature camps include three hours of forest explorations, themed projects and activities. The camps are 100% outdoors with small class sizes and low teacher-to-student ratios. Pre-K is also available in the summer for ages 2.5 to 5. Camps can be found in Snohomish, Lake Stevens and Vancouver.
Website: www.premiernwkids.com/summer-camp
DiscNW Kids
Youth Ultimate Camps bring young athletes together with high quality coaching for an immersive and fun experience. Held across Seattle, Bellevue, and Tacoma, campers develop their skills in Ultimate Frisbee, make new friendships, develop confidence and leadership, and gain a greater understanding of spirit of the game. Camp is offered for youth in grades 3-12.
Cartooniversity
This camp, available for ages 9-14, is a unique opportunity for kids of all skill levels to explore the art of cartooning with local professional cartoonist Jeff Johnson. Located at Anderson Picnic Shelter in Redmond, the camps feature multiple projects and a positive outdoor classroom environment. Areas of study include expressions/facial features/hairstyles, action/movement/bodies, character development, layout, backgrounds, perspective, lettering and much more.
Website: www.cartooniversity.com/calendar
More local camps to be featured next week. Email maddie@nwnews.com with recommendations.
