DeLille Cellars Marketing Director Keri Tawney has fond memories of visiting the old Redhook Brewery. Those memories are a large reason she's particularly excited for DeLille winery's newest expansion.
"The pub was such a hub for the community," Tawney said. "We really want to bring that experience back to the Woodinville community."
The winery is in the process of creating a lounge in the old pub space, which is expected to open in late spring or early summer, Tawney said.
During the pandemic, DeLille closed its lounge in Kirkland, because the space was too small to open effectively under state restrictions.
However, even with limited capacity, the new space will have much more flexibility with about 6,000 square feet inside and a 4,000 square-foot deck.
"We're very excited about the deck," she said.
The winery has already moved its production facility and tasting room into the historic building.
The three-story tasting room opened in December 2019 and is built around the framework of the old tank farm from the brewery's production facility, Tawney said.
A common request heard from the tasting room is people want to be able to stay longer and enjoy their wine by the glass or share a bottle, she said, but that isn't really what the tasting room was set up for.
The Lounge at DeLille will offer this experience as well as food from Chef Michael Toni, owner of Platinum Event Catering.
The winery already has a strong relationship with Toni through its catered events as well as the pandemic-inspired "date night takeout." The date nights include a weekly menu for two with a bottle of wine to pair with the meal. The bundle could be pre-ordered and picked up to be reheated at home.
"That was one of the big things, between Chef Toni and DeLille Cellars, that really kept us going," Tawney said.
The new space allows the partnership to further expand, she added.
The renovations underway are focused on lightening the space, adding lounge seating and "refreshing the deck experience," she said.
"It's really fun to just take this iconic building and bring new life back to it," Tawney said.
