The pink pig that’s been perched atop the Horseshoe Saloon in Woodinville might be a little smaller and less famous than its predecessor at Pike Place Market, but it’s still beloved by many.
And now, the replica of the 550-pound bronze piggy bank sculpted by Georgia Gerber has gone missing, according to Far Ghoddoussi, principal at Westpoint Properties.
The Woodinville rooftop hog was one of roughly 200 replicas made of Gerber’s creation and sold to nonprofits in the area in the early 2000s. Ghoddoussi’s previous tenants gave him a rendition of the pig when moving out about six years ago, and it’s been sitting on the Horseshoe Saloon ever since.
According to Ghoddoussi, the pig went missing sometime overnight on Monday, Jan. 18.
“The stolen pig has touched many hearts of our citizens in the city of Woodinville community and I hope we can get it back,” he said.
Over the years, he noted, the pig became a monument in town for people to stop by and take pictures. Passersby would often see the statue dressed up for holidays or Seahawks games, Ghoddoussi said. He predicts the pig is worth a lot more money now compared to the early 2000s.
“Everybody just adored the pig and it became part of the community,” he said.
The pig is made out of fiberglass, he added, but might require more than one person to remove from the roof of the establishment. Ghoddoussi said the figure can be “cumbersome” to carry.
Anyone who has visited Pike Place Market knows of the huge bronze piggy bank named Rachel, as it’s commonly sought after by interested tourists and Seattleites.
Gerber, a Whidbey Island sculptor, modeled the statue after the 1985 prizewinning hog at the Island County Fair. In 1986, the Pike Place Market Foundation introduced the life-size pig in an effort to support housing and services for low-income neighbors in Seattle. The market’s unofficial mascot has been bringing home the bacon ever since, collecting an average of $10,000 per year to support the community.
Horseshoe Saloon, home of the Woodinville-based replica — also named Rachel the Pig — temporarily closed its doors in November after the unexpected passing of the owner Jim Rimoczi.
Ghoddoussi said Westpoint Properties currently owns the building as they determine next steps. Regardless of the building’s next occupants, he noted, he hopes the pig will return to its perch overlooking Woodinville.
