Oscar, a 5-year-old dachshund, walked into Homeward Pet Adoption Center with a small limp, a wagging tail, and a heart full of love. After an initial medical check, it turned out Oscar had a long list of medical challenges, and would need multiple surgeries to improve his quality of life.
Acting fast, the clinic gave Oscar some medication to fix his skin, and quickly lined up a foster home that was experienced in recovery care.
Oscar is healing from his first few rounds of treatments, but has to undergo a more invasive surgery to give him a permanent fix for his ears. Homeward Pet’s veterinarians are not able to conduct this surgery themselves due to equipment restraints. However, the nonprofit is able to partner with another clinic as a result of generous donations to Whoopi’s Fund for Animals with Special Needs.
Whoopi’s Fund was created to provide all animals that come to Homeward Pet with the medical attention they need. The goal is to improve the quality of life of all animal visitors, so that every cat and dog is healthy before leaving the adoption center for good.
Due to Whoopi’s Fund, the organization was able to provide essential medical care to 345 animals in 2021 alone. These medical interventions were made possible by generous supporters, and have ensured that each animal could live the rest of their life with less pain and worry.
Members of the community are encouraged to invest in Homeward Pet so that Oscar, and other sick and medically challenged animals, can get the help they need and have the time and resources to heal before being adopted.
GiveBIG is a statewide fundraising campaign designed for individuals across Washington to invest in community programs. Donate by scanning the QR code or visiting the website.
