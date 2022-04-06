Romeo
Romeo will sweep you off your feet in no time flat! With his charm and good looks, this 10-year-old is the full package.
Romeo is friendly, easy-going, affectionate and playful. He’s made up of all the sweet things and none of the spice. Romeo hopes his new family will play with him often, as he has a blast chasing tennis balls and zooming around with stuffed toys.
But once he’s tuckered out, he would like humans that cuddle on the sofa with him giving him all the snuggles.
Romeo does well with other dogs and cats, and will likely do well with gentle children.
If you’re ready to fall in love, send in an adoption application for Romeo today!
Red
Red is rad! This radical 2-year-old fluffball is ready to liven up your life. He radiates fun that’s paired with unbridled enthusiasm.
It’s a guarantee your life will never be boring with Red around! Red is hoping his new family will give him loads of daily play time, socialization and mental enrichment. He hasn’t met a toy (or human) he doesn’t love with all his heart and plays most hours of the day.
Red would likely be happiest as the only cat in his new home but we don’t know if he’s ever met dogs. Any kids should be old enough to handle him gently.
If you’re ready to jazz up your life, send in an adoption application for this character today!
Homeward Pet is located at 13132 NE 177th Place in Woodinville and is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. See available cats, kittens, dogs and puppies at www.homewardpet.org
Not ready to adopt? You can still help care for the dogs and cats of Homeward Pet. The Homeward Pet Shelter Essentials Amazon Wish List makes it easy to provide the homeless animals in our care with essential food and supplies: https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/VF93ZSPESQYB.
