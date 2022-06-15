Sherman
Shelter staff and volunteers quickly fell in love with Sherman, and the second you meet him it will be easy to see why. His sweet, sensitive, and gentle temperament makes everyone swoon.
At 6-years-old, Sherman is eagerly awaiting his new family. He’s hoping that they come along soon because he’s more than ready for a lifetime of snuggles, pets, treats, walks and play time. And he will make a wonderful co-pilot, because whatever you’re doing, Sherman wants to do too.
Sherman has a good history with cats but needs a dog free home. Any kids should be dog-experienced and in their teen years.
If you’re ready to fall head over heels in love with this sweetheart, send in an adoption application for Sherman today!
Hazy
Despite his name. there’s nothing unclear about how awesome Hazy is! This 4-year-old handsome cat is super fun and truly one-of-a-kind.
He keeps you laughing all day which his silly antics like watching tv, wrestling with his toys and strutting around the house with some serious swagger.
We don’t know if Hazy’s ever lived with other cats or dogs before, so any introductions to resident pets should be done slowly. He will likely do best with just older cat-experienced kids.
If you’re ready to welcome home a tv watching buddy, send in an adoption application for Hazy today!
Homeward Pet is located at 13132 NE 177th Pl, Woodinville. Adoptions are currently by appointment only. See available cats, kittens, dogs and puppies online: www.homewardpet.org.
Not ready to adopt? You can still help care for the dogs and cats of Homeward Pet. The Homeward Pet Shelter Essentials Amazon Wish List makes it easy to provide the homeless animals in our care with essential food and supplies: https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/VF93ZSPESQYB.
