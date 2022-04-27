Dandelion
Just in time for spring, Dandelion is here!
Dandelion may not be yellow, but she’s as bright and beautiful as the flower. Dandelion is an absolute delight and being around her is an instant mood booster. You can’t help but smile!
This 5-year-old pit mix is friendly, sweet, playful and silly. She looks at everyone with stars in her eyes and acts like each day is the best day ever – her enthusiasm for all that life has to offer is infectious.
She is deaf but working hard on learning hand cues and is making progress every day. Dandelion loves other dogs and enjoys running around and playing with them. She’s got quite the spunk!
We don’t know if she’s ever met cats, so any introductions to resident felines should be done slowly. Dandelion would likely do well with older children who can handle her gently.
If adding a pup who radiates sunshine and joy to your home sounds like just what you need, send in an adoption application for Dandelion today!
Phoebe
With her snaggle tooth and nicked ear, Phoebe may look tough. But let us assure you, she’s anything but.
This 3-year-old is the sweetest, softest and loveliest lady. Phoebe is happiest when she’s getting attention from people, whether that’s pets, playing or snuggling. There’s no end to what she enjoys!
We don’t know if Phoebe’s ever lived with other cats or dogs before, so any introductions to resident pets should be done slowly. Phoebe is so friendly that she may do well with children as long as they can handle her gently.
If you’re ready to welcome home this fabulous feline, send in an adoption application today!
Homeward Pet is located at 13132 NE 177th Place in Woodinville and is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. See available cats, kittens, dogs and puppies online.
Not ready to adopt? You can still help care for the dogs and cats of Homeward Pet. The Homeward Pet Shelter Essentials Amazon Wish List makes it easy to provide the homeless animals in our care with essential food and supplies.
