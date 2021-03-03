Woodinville, WA (98072)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.