In an effort to advance digital equity, free public Wi-Fi is now available outside most King County Library System (KCLS) buildings via new external hotspots, including in Woodinville. Some libraries plan to open to the public for inside services.
The library system received a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant from the Washington State Library (WSL) to expand digital inclusion in King County on Feb. 23. With the funding, the library system was able to install external Wi-Fi access points at 44 locations.
“KCLS continues to find innovative ways to adapt in-building services during this time,” KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum said in a statement. “We are pleased to offer external Wi-Fi at many more locations throughout the region, and we hope the new service helps connect residents to the digital resources they need.”
The external access points give King County residents access to the internet outside libraries while buildings remain closed to the public. Residents do not need a library card or Wi-Fi password to access the free “kcls.org wireless” network.
The WSL received the funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to support libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Last March, Congress provided the federal agency a total of $50 million in the CARES Act to distribute to states and territories.
On Wednesday, March 3, the library system began rolling out in-building services at six locations. In line with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan and Safe Start guidelines, the following locations will reopen with modified services at reduced capacity: Fall City, Kent, Muckleshoot, Skykomish, Tukwila and Woodmont libraries.
Residents may browse collections, use computers, access Wi-Fi, copiers and printers, and get socially-distanced help from KCLS staff inside the libraries. Some libraries will offer in-building services only, while others will offer a hybrid model with both curbside and in-building services. To start, Kent, Tukwila and Woodmont libraries will be open for in-building service, while Fall City, Muckleshoot and Skykomish libraries will offer the hybrid model.
"The health and safety of staff and visitors remains our top priority as we take the next step in reopening,” Rosenblum said. “While KCLS continues to serve our communities both online and in person, we have been carefully planning for your return into library buildings, and we are looking forward to welcoming you back."
Following orders by Inslee to slow the spread of COVID-19, KCLS initially closed libraries for in-building use in March 2020. Since then, staff has expanded access to digital collections and resources, and transitioned programming and services to online platforms.
According to a press release from KCLS, the mandated closures have impacted those who rely heavily on in-building services. Throughout the last year, staff noticed the need for Wi-Fi from people who may have limited internet access for distance learning, remote work and other essential services.
KCLS has maintained access to its standard public Wi-Fi signal throughout the pandemic. In some cases, the signal extends outside library buildings and into parking lots, but user experience varies from site to site. The new access points boost Wi-Fi signals and give residents more reliable internet access outside library buildings, the press release said.
Aside from Woodinville Library, the external Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed at the following KCLS libraries: Algona-Pacific, Auburn, Bellevue, Black Diamond, Bothell, Boulevard Park, Burien, Carnation, Covington, Des Moines, Duvall, Enumclaw, Fairwood, Fall City, Federal Way 320th, Federal Way, Greenbridge, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kent, Kent Panther Lake, Kingsgate, Kirkland, Lake Hills, Maple Valley, Mercer Island, Muckleshoot, Newcastle, Newport Way, North Bend, Redmond, Renton Highlands, Renton, Richmond Beach, Sammamish, Shoreline, Skyway, Snoqualmie, Tukwila, Valley View, Vashon, White Center and Woodmont.
The Wi-Fi hotspots are one of several contactless Curbside to Go services available to King County residents during building closures, including curbside pickup and printing, outdoor lockers and more. Find more services at kcls.org/contactless.
For assistance connecting to Wi-Fi, contact Ask KCLS at kcls.org/ask or call (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600.
