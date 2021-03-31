The newly formed Mosaic State Brewers Collective, a collaboration between Reuben’s Brews and Métier Brewing Company, is launching this summer in an effort to develop diverse leadership for the brewing industry.
This mentorship program aims to cultivate future leaders who are reflective of the nation’s diversity. According to a 2019 report from the Brewers Association, 88% of the people who own craft breweries are white while only 4% are American Indian or Alaska Native, 2% are Asian, 2% are Hispanic, and just 1% are Black.
“Informal mentorship has long played an important role in the craft brewing industry,” said Dr. J Jackson-Beckham, Equity & Inclusion Partner for the Brewers Association. “Formalizing mentoring relationships will help us to strategically remove barriers to access and advancement and extend opportunities to underrepresented and marginalized groups. "
Reuben’s Co-Founder Grace Robbings is partnering with Dreux Dillingham, general manager at Métier, to provide an ambitious program with insightful curriculum and practical experience. This opportunity for authentic mentorship will potentially open doors for historically underrepresented groups, according to a press release from the collective.
As the only Black-owned brewery in the state of Washington, the staff at Métier know about the importance of representation. The brewery strives to provide an environment where all can feel welcome.
"Seeing yourself reflected in the work you choose to do and having peers or mentors to lean on in order to grow is an important part of being successful,” Dillingham said. “It's something I didn't have early on in my own career and being able to provide that opportunity as an entry point for the future leaders of this industry is what we are passionate about. MBC is proud to collaborate with Reuben’s to create a more inclusive craft beer community for all."
Beginning in June and limited to 10 participants, the program will take place over the course of three distinct levels. The first level is focused on networking and exploring possible career paths, whereas the second level will combine study, discussion and hands-on activity to develop a better understanding of the industry. The curriculum is also rich with hands-on experience covering everything from recipe design to brewing, cellaring, packaging, marketing and sales.
The third level will look at business planning and management skills for those seeking to take the next step in the brewing industry.
Aside from Robbings and Dillingham, participants will receive valuable guidance from an inspiring group of mentors selected from each sector of the beer community and adjacent retail and manufacturing businesses. Mentors also include Reuben’s Co-Founder Adam Robbings and Métier Brewing CEO Rodney Hines, among several other industry leaders.
The final level focuses on business planning and management skills in partnership with the University of Washington's Foster School of Business. Complete details on the curriculum and mentors can be found at https://reubensbrews.com/foundation/msbc.
To raise awareness and essential funds for this new program, Reuben’s and Métier are together releasing Ombili IPA. All proceeds from the citrusy West Coast beer will support the Mosaic State Brewers Collective. The production of the beer was made possible by donations from Gambrinus Malting, Skagit Valley Malting, Haas, Roy Farms, and the Kennedy Group.
Ombili IPA is currently available for purchase at the Reuben’s Taproom in Ballard and Métier’s Beer Hall in Woodinville. The beer will then make its way into distribution around the Pacific Northwest.
The artwork adorning the Ombili (pronounced “ohm-bee-lee”) IPA cans was inspired by the vibrant fabrics used by the people of Namibia, where Robbings served with the Peace Corps as a volunteer teacher.
“In the local Oshiwambo dialect of the area of northern Namibia where I lived and worked, ‘Ombili’ means peace, harmony and all good things,” Robbings said. “It was so imbued in all interactions that the word came to be used in greetings and farewells, similar to how "Aloha" is used. Dreux and I chose this name because the power of peace and reconciliation is a driving force of the work we’re doing through the Mosaic State Brewers Collective.”
