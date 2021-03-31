After much anticipation and months of being sold out of the previous vintage, Lauren Ashton Cellars is set to release its 2020 rosé to the public on April 2-4, according to a press release.
This year the winery has continued its annual “Release the Rosé” tradition with the addition of a charitable giving component, the release states. A portion of the proceeds from sales during this weekend will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Washington/Alaska. This philanthropic element is one that Winemaker Kit Singh hopes will be a longstanding tradition.
“We have a belief in this community and a passion for giving back,” Singh said in the release. “We are able to provide our wine and our time to recipients we believe in. With our rosé release becoming so popular, we love doing something to get the community involved too.”.
The team at Lauren Ashton Cellars selected the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as this year’s beneficiary because of the work being done to find cures for blood cancers and assist patients and families as they face these diseases.
Along with wife and Co-Owner Riinu Rammal, the duo has a passion for giving back to the community. Previous rosé releases have resulted in donations to the Northshore Schools Foundation, Bellevue Lifespring, EvergreenHealth and many other organizations.
“In years past we’ve sold over 400+ bottles of our Rosé during the release weekend and hope to surpass that in 2021 so we can continue to do good in this community and for Leukemia & Lymphoma,” Rammal said.
The “Release the Rosé” weekend begins Friday, April 2, from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will also feature live music at the tasting studio located in Woodinville’s Hollywood District at 14545 148th Avenue NE, Suite 211.
For more details, visit www.laurenashtoncellars.com.
