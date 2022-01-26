Allegro “Ro” has the friendly and enthusiastic spirit that police departments look for in a K9 recruit.
“Right now, we're trying to train him to not jump on people because he wants to be in everyone's lap,” Bothell police officer James Jordal said.
Ro, a 15-month-old patrol K9 in training, was acquired by Bothell Police Department through community donations in December 2021, Jordal said. The dog is originally from Spain, he said, and was purchased by a company in Canada.
Jordal was selected to complete over 400 hours of training with Ro over the course of 10 weeks, he said, which is required for state certification. Training started the last week of December.
Ro will first train for obedience, he said. The duo will then focus on identifying scent, he added, which is essentially a game for the dog. He is rewarded with a treat when he does what he is supposed to do, he noted.
Next, Ro will train to use scent for tracking. Jordal said the canine will assist patrol officers daily to locate suspects who commit dangerous crimes within the community. The dog would also be able to track and locate pieces of evidence that belong to suspects or missing persons.
Officers are sometimes required to travel across the state to Spokane or Yakima for K9 training, he said. Instead, BPD partnered with Marysville Police Department to conduct the training.
Jordal first joined BPD as an officer about five years ago, and now serves in the K9 unit. Ro will be the first dog he has worked with professionally, he said.
“I obviously love dogs,” he said. “This has been a career goal of mine to be able to work with a dog at a patrol level like this. I might be getting ahead of myself, but we'd like to cross train Ro to do drug detection as well.”
Ro took the place of Norman, a retired narcotics K9. For now, Jordal said, the new recruit will be the only K9 in the unit.
“We’re taking it step-by-step,” Jordal said. “We’re teaching him how to sit down and we’re playing games with him. He absolutely loves rubber toys; they are his best friend. That's the biggest excitement for me right now is just taking everything in, day by day.”
The acquisition of Ro was made possible by donations to the Bothell Police Foundation, including funds from a couple who opted to remain anonymous.
“We are incredibly thankful for our community support,” he said.
Bothell City Council unanimously agreed to accept the donations to purchase a patrol dog for the existing K9 program in July 2021.
“Chief Ken Seuberlich is also grateful to Bothell City Councilmembers Tom Agnew, Davina Duerr, James McNeal, Rosemary McAuliffe, Mayor Liam Olsen and Deputy Mayor Jeanne Zornes for supporting this effort,” according to a news release from the department.
Jordal said he is excited to grow and learn with Ro.
“He’ll go up to strangers and, he’ll want to be their best friend,” Jordal said. “If there's somebody petting him, he's happy to have that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.