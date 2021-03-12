Woodinville’s bustling downtown development Woodin Creek recently added a new restaurant that offers “new American” cuisine and a wide variety of local beers.
Woodin Creek Kitchen & Tap opened at 13550 NE Village Square Drive earlier this month, and it marks the second Eastside eatery owned and operated by duo Tim Short and Chef Chris Nelson.
“Woodinville seemed like a good next progression,” Short said. “… And we found a really great space.”
Short and Nelson also run Redmond’s Bar & Grill, where Nelson also serves as executive chef. The new Woodinville venture offers a similar menu and “comfortable atmosphere” with some additional menu items, such as pasta, Short said.
The restaurant is meant to create a family-friendly experience with “more of a modern take” on traditional American dishes, he said. There are traditional burgers along with seared ahi, jambalaya and a keto-friendly “mac” and cheese made with cauliflower.
In the bar, there are more than 30 beers on tap, most of which come from local breweries.
“There’s so many great beers in the Northwest that we really strive to get as many local beers as we can,” Short said.
When the process of permitting for the new restaurant began more than a year ago, Short and Nelson could not have imagined the grand opening would take place during a pandemic and under restrictions for dining.
“It’s been very, very challenging,” Short said. “… But we’re really happy that so far the business has been really well received.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.