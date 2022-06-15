June 1982
Memorial Day Observance
Kathy Huber and her son Jonathan placed flowers on the graves of Ira and Susan Woodin, who founded Woodinville in 1871, as the Woodinville Historical Society observed Memorial Day at the Woodinville Memorial Mead.
Woodin School Eagle Wins National Award
Sarah Carroll, a second-grader at Woodin Elementary, helped create the award-winning three-foot-high papier mache American Bald Eagle.
The work of art has been named the “most outstanding entry” from all age groups out of more than 3,000 entries in the DAR national Junior American Citizens contest for school-age children. It now occupies a permanent place in the Daughters of the American Revolution Hall in Washington, D.C.
Woodinville Girl Takes Medals in Synchronized Swimming
Thirteen-year-old Debbie Abad of Woodinville is gathering gold and silver medals with regularity in synchronized swim competitions. A Leota Junior High seventh grader, she competes with her teammates in regional competitions as well as the northwest Junior Olympic Championships.
June 1992
Woodinville Becomes a City
Woodinville voters have finally approved incorporation on the third try. When the dust cleared last week and the results were declared official, incorporation was given the thumbs up by almost 52% of voters, 853 yes to 796 no.
Two previous incorporation proposals were defeated by 33 votes in 1986 and 13 votes in 1989. The first attempt in 1981 never even made it to a ballot.
“People are realizing that urbanization is coming whether we want it or not. So we need local control,” said Don Brocha, Citizens For Home Rule co-chair.
Recount Ordered of Woodinville Incorporation Result
Woodinville incorporation opponents have called for a recount of the election results. Elections superintendent Bob Bruce said he didn’t expect a change in the vote’s outcome.
“We knew the vote was going to be close so we did a real good job of watching the canvassing,” Bruce said.
The opponents had to pay about $80 for the recount.
Jail Will Not Come to Woodinville
Woodinville residents can finally rest easy: The city won’t be home to a new King County jail.
Woodinville was not among the four locations the Citizens Site Advisory Committee recommended to King County as a candidate for an Eastside regional justice center to be built around 2000. It’s kind of a relief because Woodinville residents have been told on several occasions that a jail proposal was dead only to see it come back to life like the character Jason in the Friday the 13th movie series.
June 2002
Falcons are 2002 State 4A Baseball Champs
Woodinville High School baseball coach Terry Agnew said “We knew we had a special group of kids. They were talented, fun, hardworking, came to practice focused, determined. They set high goals. We knew we had a team in the hunt that would play hard.”
After cruising through their KingCo rivals they were victorious over Enumclaw and Everett’s Cascade, then beat South Kitsap in the semifinal game, and finally topped Federal Way for the 4A state championship.
Farmers Market Finds New Digs for 2003
Woodinville Farmers Market is finally getting a home of its own. This season will be the market’s last at the Sorenson School parking lot on NE 175th Street.
Next year, the market will move to its new location on NE 17st Street, adjacent to the Zante farm.

Area Abuzz Over Hole in the Ground
Apparently, when the earth opens, people’s imaginations do too. A hole revealing what turned out to be an old water well was discovered by a 10-year-old Hollywood Hill resident who was looking for dips and hills to ride his bike over on June 14.
His neighbor could not touch the bottom with a 16-foot hole so the King County Department of Transportation was called in.
They said, “We were concerned that the shaft we saw might lead to a big void underground and that homes and roadways might be at risk.”
The Deptartment of Ecology was called in to suggest a way to fill the hole with something non-polluting. But interest was wide-spread: calls came in from newsrooms in Oklahoma City and Miami, and the story was broadcast on CNN. Even a representative from the Seattle UFO/Paranormal Group visited, proposing the hole had been dug from below.
June 2012
2012 Class 4A state Softball Champs
The Woodinville Lady Falcons punctuated its dream season with a 6-0 whitewash of Walla Walla at the Spokane Sports Complex to finish a perfect 26-0 and bring home the state championship trophy. The Lady Falcons buzzed through the competition in four straight games with a combined score of 45-3.
“It sounds a little trite, but its just an incredible group of kids,” head coach Mark Leander said. “I just stood back and let them do their stuff.”
Local Toy Company Aims for Innovation and Novelty
Mark Chernick never expected to be a CEO of a toy company.
The local man graduated college with a degree in biology and went to work in the real estate industry. One day in 1990, while watching a friend’s four-year old play, the idea for Play Visions was born. Together with two friends from high school he founded the company in Woodinville.
Play Visions is an innovative impulse novelty toy company that manufactures over 300 products that sell throughout the United States.
Play Visions is an innovative impulse novelty toy company that manufactures over 300 products that sell throughout the United States.
Logo Created for a Unified Woodinville
Meet “One W,” the green and white circular logo you are bound to see circulating around town. It is a non-partisan, feel-good-about-your-city symbol thematic of a positive group of local residents, families and business people dedicated to creating a unified vision of Woodinville – and then making it happen by the year 2020. Free stickers and decals while supplies last. More info at oneWoodinville.org.

