If you’re looking for a hiking, jogging or adventurer buddy, look no further than Beau! This spunky 8-month-old Hound mix is always ready to go! Beau is a total charmer and everyone that meets him falls in love. He exudes happiness and it’s infectious! Beau is looking for an active adopter to help burn off his energy, and also help him use his smarts to do training and other types of mental enrichment. Beau has a blast playing with other dogs, but can be a bit overwhelming with his excitement, so any play mates should be as rowdy as he is. Beau has lived successfully with cats but does like to play with them, so any resident cats should be dog savvy. Because Beau is such a wiggly and large dog, any kids in the home should be older and comfortable around big, active dogs. If you’re ready to add a whole lotta spunk and pizazz to your life, send in an adoption application for Beau today!
Homeward Pet is located at 13132 NE 177th Place in Woodinville and is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Please see our website for more information.
See available cats, kittens, dogs and puppies at www.homewardpet.org
