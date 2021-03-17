Mouse McMuffin proves age is nothing but a number. What matters is how you feel on the inside, and Mouse McMuffin feels great! At 18-years-young, Mouse McMuffin enjoys playing with cat nip toys, watching birds outside the window and snuggling with her people. She can often be found snoozing in a sunbeam or asking for pets. She has the sweetest little meow! Mouse McMuffin is nervous with loud noises and commotion, so she’s hoping to find an adult only home without any dogs. She may do okay with another cat as long as they give her plenty of space. If you’re ready to spend your days and nights snuggled up with the loveliest little kitty, send in an adoption application today!
Homeward Pet is located at 13132 NE 177th Place in Woodinville and is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Please see our website for more information.
See available cats, kittens, dogs and puppies at www.homewardpet.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.