Sidney is the perfect example of why dogs are called ‘human’s best friend.’ This 10-year-old Terrier mix is everything you could want in your canine companion and more. She’s affectionate, trusting, loyal, and playful. And spunky! This girl has loads of spunk. She will keep your life fun, active and full of cuddles. Sidney enjoys a good game of fetch, walks to explore outdoors, and snoozy snuggles with her humans when the day is done. Sidney is looking to be the only pet in her new home of just teens and adults. Sidney would love a yard to run around and play in, and is not a match for an apartment. Sidney is hoping you’ll take the leap and adopt her today!
Homeward Pet is located at 13132 NE 177th Place in Woodinville and is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Please see our website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.