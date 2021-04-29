Top photo: Anglers were not deterred by the rain and filled the dock to cast their lines on opening day of fishing season at Cottage Lake on Saturday, April 24. The parking lot opened at 4 a.m. and the fishing season officially began at 6 a.m. Bottom right photo: Ilir Dardania, of Bellevue, places one of the trout he caught with the others into a wire mesh basket on the opening day of fishing season at Cottage Lake on Saturday. Dardania said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. but had to wait until 7:30 a.m. for a place on the pier to fish from because it was so crowded.
The State Department of Fish and Wildlife stocked the lake in April with just over 12,000 rainbow trout, according to the department's 2021 stocking plan. The abundance of fish makes Cottage Lake a particularly popular fishing spot for anglers in the area, according to multiple people on the docks on opening day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.