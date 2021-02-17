A new vendor is on the rise at 21 Acres.
The Tiny Kitchen, a micro-bakery owned by Lisa Crawford, opened a pop-up bread delivery point outside the farm market on Friday, Feb. 12.
Crawford will continue to set up shop every Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Orders can be purchased ahead of time each week through her online Square Store. The pop-up will be hosted on the 21 Acres patio until at least early April, according to the local farm market.
“If you’d ask me two months ago if I’d be standing right here, I would have said, ‘Um, no,’” Crawford said. “It wasn’t on the radar at all.”
Crawford, a Bothell resident, is able to run her business with a specific permit from the Washington State Department of Agriculture, which she received at the beginning of the year. She said the Cottage Food Permit allows her to make certain low-risk food at home and sell it directly to the consumer.
According to WSDA, this license prohibits sales to brokers, distributors and wholesalers. Additionally, Crawford must deliver products to the actual customer in a person-to-person transaction. The Cottage Food law applies only to non-potentially hazardous foods made in the kitchen of a primary residence.
Another limitation to the Cottage Food Permit is the dollar limit in annual gross sales. Crawford said she legally cannot surpass $15,000 in profits in a single year.
To minimize waste, Crawford requires online preorders to avoid over-baking. She said preorder is important for any small business to know how much product to make. Orders open on Sunday of each week, closing Tuesday evenings for Friday pickup and Wednesday evenings for Saturday pickup.
Crawford said the pop-up location will likely offer one or two types of bread each week. Other baked goods include cookies, scones and potentially bagels down the line, she added. She uses wheat flours grown and milled in the Pacific Northwest, specifically from the Washington State University Bread Lab in Skagit Valley.
“We live in this Disneyland of wheat,” she said. “We really do.”
Under normal circumstances, The Tiny Kitchen provides hands-on cooking and baking classes for people of all skill levels. Post-COVID, Crawford said, she is excited to continue educating folks on the technique of breadmaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.