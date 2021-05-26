We are inviting you to join Woodinville Rotary, Northshore Rotaract and Northshore Interact in a tri-club event. Our goal this year is to continue serving Bothell/Woodinville families who are struggling due to COVID.
This food drive will benefit local Woodinville families served through the Woodinville Storehouse.
Volunteers from all three clubs will be onsite at the Sammamish Valley Grange from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The mission is to bring awareness to food insecurity in our community and to bring an opportunity to serve our neighbors.
Food and Household items needed:
- cereal
- peanut butter
- pasta sauce
- hamburger helper
- toilet paper
Any non-perishable items are greatly appreciated but these are the most needed.
We are thankful to partner with the Sammamish Valley Alliance and our Rotary service family to gather much needed items to help local families.
