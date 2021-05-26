Inspired by the rich history of Woodinville's old Schoolhouse No. 23, the city’s newest development aims to honor the past while transforming the space for future generations.
The first businesses and housing units of the project will finally be open and ready for use this fall, according to mixed-use developer Mainstreet Property Group. Kim Faust, senior vice president of development, shared the latest updates to the Schoolhouse District during a Woodinville Chamber of Commerce meeting on Thursday, May 20.
“It's such a beacon and important part of the city,” Faust said, referring to the restored schoolhouse. “We just really wanted to embrace it, and I think we have accomplished that goal.”
As a homage to the historic building, the Schoolhouse District will feature 23 bronze stars scattered throughout the development for residents and visitors to find. The schoolhouse theme will also be woven into the overall aesthetic and branding of elements throughout the apartment complex, which is aptly named Class & Chalk.
Cynthia Mace, operations manager at Insite Property Solutions, said pre-leasing for the residential community will start on June 4. Property plans include a spacious lobby, outdoor seating areas, a private dog park, fitness rooms, storage for packages and food deliveries, a demonstration kitchen and several lounges.
She said one of the lounges will highlight repurposed lockers from the old schoolhouse “as a way to preserve a piece of history and bring it into the next chapter of this location.”
Select housing options will be available for those seeking work-from-home desk units, extra wine storage space or smart home packages. For individuals in search of a smaller footprint home, another option focuses on efficiency housing units with built-in Murphy beds to maximize the use of space.
“We've never really done upgraded packages like this in our projects in the past,” Mace said. “We're really excited to see how prospects in the market take to these unique features.”
Overall, the project will add 266 apartment units as well as 400 parking stalls below ground for both residents and visitors. At ground level, the development has over 30,000 square feet of commercial retail space and another 30,000 square feet for public outdoor space.
In the last six months, Mainstreet has made three major retail announcements with local restaurant owners. Negotiations are still in progress with other retailers including a potential salon and another small restaurant, Faust said. Wine Walk Row, a collection of 11 tasting rooms, will soon be premiered as well, she added.
Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing will occupy both floors of the restored schoolhouse, and feature extra space for events and entertainment. In the southwest corner of the development, Ballard Pizza Co. will overlook the Woodinville Sports Field.
Lisa Dupar, owner of Pomegranate Bistro in Redmond and Lisa Dupar Catering, is the latest addition to the project. According to Faust, she plans to open a little cafe with a focus on the “morning-to-lunchtime” crowd.
“The cool thing is they all have great outdoor patios,” Faust said, referring to all the restaurants in the development. “The outdoor seating kind of spills into the public areas, which was intentional. We want people sitting outside.”
At the center of the project, the Great Lawn will be used for community gatherings and outdoor movies nights. There will also be fire pits and speakers for live music to be played at times, Faust said. Several local artists are working on murals and sculptures to be featured around the development, she noted.
For children, a playground next to the YMCA will be used by the licensed childcare during the day, and available for the community in the evening. Additionally, the existing YMCA building will see 8,000 square feet of renovations and 8,500 square feet of new childcare space.
Lastly, the new Festival Street Promenade will be located between the development and the sports fields. Faust said she hopes to see the Woodinville Farmers Market set up shop in future years as well as food truck vendors and other city events.
“We envision this to be a place where Saturday market can happen,” she said. “And hopefully that will become a reality.”
