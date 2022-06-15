Part of being able to successfully age is engaging in new life experiences, meeting new people, and sharing common interests.
There is no better way to accomplish all three than by participating in group outings. Day trips are a great way to knock each of these areas off your aging checklist, while improving your overall physical, emotional and mental wellness.
Whether it’s a trip to the local museum, a stroll through the tulip fields, or an evening out at the theater, individuals can reap the benefits of stepping outside and experiencing all that life has to offer.
At the Northshore Senior Center, we offer a variety of opportunities throughout the year to participate in trips. The outings change quarterly, so check our catalog each quarter to see what is planned.
Benefits of Day Trips:
- Brings a sense of friendship
- Helps combat isolation
- Can improve social and communication skills and bonding with others
- Opportunities to experience new adventures
- Provides more opportunities to move and stay active
- Can be an incredibly relaxing and rejuvenating experience
Upcoming Day Trips with Northshore Senior Center:
- Tulalip Casino (Jun 23, Jul 28, Aug 25, Sep 22, Oct 27, Nov 24, Dec 22)
- Golden Ponds Park (Jul 14)
- Pirates of Penzance (Jul 23)
- Cascadia Art Museum (Aug 18)
- Ft. Nisqually Living Museum (Aug 10)
- Snoqualmie Falls and Remlinger Farm (Sep 8, Sep 15)
- Chihuly Garden and Class (Oct 13)
Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information on our trips, please call (425) 487-2441 or visit us online.
