As the holiday season approaches and Christmas wish lists start to form, Molbak’s Garden + Home is raising money for a local nonprofit during two festive shopping events.
“I'm sure we all could use a little help this time of year, right?” said Beau Fong, community events manager, at Molbak’s.
The Shop for a Cause event, previously known as Girl’s Night Out, will benefit the Northwest Children’s Foundation on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 19. Fong said over the last 34 years, the foundation has formed prevention and intervention programs around King County to help children experiencing abuse and neglect.
“People can really get a jump on their holiday shopping while knowing the proceeds from those two days are going to benefit this local charity that works really hard in our community to break the cycle of child abuse and neglect,” she said.
For many years, she said, Molbak’s has collaborated with the children’s foundation during a holiday event called Girl’s Night Out. Fong said the event used to be an after-hours private gathering.
“Because of the challenges with COVID-19 and wanting to keep people socially distant, we changed Girl’s Night Out to more of an all-inclusive Shop for a Cause event,” she said.
At the event, shoppers can browse curated collections of garden-inspired gifts and essential holiday decorations, such as twinkle lights and ornaments. Molbak’s iconic 14-foot poinsettia tree will be on display as well.
Attendees can also buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a holiday gift basket, Fong noted. Santa won’t be able to make it in-person this year. However, she said, a Santa cutout will make for an interesting photo backdrop.
Molbak’s will host holiday-inspired demonstrations on various topics such as gift-giving ideas and crafting centerpiece designs, she said. One specific demonstration will focus on planting amaryllis and paperwhite bulbs.
“Small Business Saturday is a great way to show support of the community by supporting local nonprofits,” she said. “Just shopping local is something we encourage people to do too, especially this time of year.”
To learn more about the event, visit: molbaks.com.
