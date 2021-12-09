Still searching for Christmas gift ideas? Several local businesses are partnering with Homeward Pet Adoption Center for a virtual sip and shop fundraiser this month.
“Every year we have a number of organizations, especially around the holidays, that come to us and say that they want to do a fundraiser to benefit Homeward Pet,” said Kim Gorga, communications manager at Homeward Pet.
Nonprofit staff members thought it would be the most efficient to consolidate efforts into one, large event. Gorga said certain Woodinville businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to the animal shelter from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18.
“We want people to be aware of the organizations that support us,” she said.
Homeward Pet is a nonprofit that adopts out homeless cats and dogs around the Woodinville area, Gorga said. The organization operates an in-house clinic to provide care for all medical needs of the animals such as amputations and dental work, she added.
The nonprofit also runs a food bank to collect pet food for low-income families in the area. More than 1,000 pets are adopted each year from Homeward Pet, Gorga noted.
Peter Sandvig of Woodinville Barrel Works said he was excited to partner with Homeward Pet for this fundraiser. He had previously donated gifts for the annual winter auction, he said, but this event is much larger.
Sandvig collaborated with Banner Bank in Woodinville to assemble a wooden Christmas tree from reclaimed wine barrels. The public is invited to browse items for sale under the tree, he said, which includes grazing boards, dog beds and mirrors—all homemade from barrels.
He decided to donate the first $1,000 of sales to Homeward Pet, he said. After the goal is reached, he plans to donate 10% of each sale through Dec. 24.
Special to the sip & shop event, Northwest Cellars crafted a Homeward Pet Holiday wine label. In addition, the business will give back 20% of the profit made on each wine purchase. Northwest Cellars offers in person tastings and online sales at www.northwestcellars.com/wines.
Other local businesses, such as Puddles Barkery and Triplehorn Brewing, are donating 10% of all online sales to Homeward Pet. Puddles Barkery offers healthy dog treats made from locally sourced ingredients. The brewing company, based out of Woodinville, is a pet-friendly establishment and produces its own craft brews.
Both Kim’s Nail addiction and Bee Clean with Kim will contribute 15% of sales for the nonprofit, the website states.
The Pizza Coop Ale House, a family-operated restaurant in Woodinville, plans to donate $25 from every $100 gift card purchase made online to Homeward Pet. FossilEra chose to participate by offering 1% of profits made from online sales between Nov. 18 and Dec. 2.
To learn more about each business, visit the Homeward Pet website at www.homewardpet.org/blog/sip-and-shop-to-benefit-the-animals-of-homeward-pet/.
Another way to support the adoption center is by purchasing the Homeward Pet calendar, which features different pets from the Woodinville community each month. A professional photographer captures the calendar pictures, Gorga said.
“We’re trying to find every way possible to let people know that we’re here and we offer several services,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.