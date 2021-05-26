Up to 20 people between the ages of 4 and 103 years old will be invited to participate in a Courageous Kids Climbing event on June 6 at the YMCA’s Northshore Climbing Tower in Bothell. The event will run from noon until 2 p.m.
There is no charge to participate but reservations are required, according to a press release.
Courageous Kids Climbing is a nonprofit that provides free opportunities for people with special needs, physical or developmental, to experience the various forms of rock climbing at events held in Washington, Idaho, California, Nevada and Arizona.
Since 2014, the organization has conducted 82 events with 921 participants.
Rock wall climbing is a safe event in which the kids wear safety harnesses while they climb and are under the supervision of coaches, the release states. Climbing aids the participants in building confidence while helping with their focusing and problem-solving skills. For those participants with physical challenges and weighing under 300-pounds, they are taken out of the horizontal world and given the chance to experience the vertical world.
The organization travels with a cache of equipment that allows them to share the climbing experience with anyone, regardless of their challenges.
This will be Courageous Kids Climbing’s first ever visit to the greater Seattle area. They currently conduct events in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Pullman, Wenatchee, Ellensburg and Longbranch in Washington while also conducting numerous other events around the western U.S.
“We are very excited to be partnering with the YMCAs of Seattle in making these events happen," event coordinator Jeff Riechmann said in the release. "Because of the fabulous support of the YMCA, we are able to share the climbing experience with these kids.”
Riechmann said that the organization is looking for volunteers to serve as coaches for the climbers as well as to fill a couple of other roles. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Riechmann.
For more information on the event or to help by sponsoring the event, contact Riechmann at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page.
