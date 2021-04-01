Happy April Fool's Day from the Woodinville Weekly.
A neighborhood grocery store chain is bringing great prices to Woodinville.
Trader Joe’s, a leading competitor in “fresh format” grocery stores, is moving into the commercial level of the Woodin Creek project in downtown Woodinville. This store is anticipated to open its doors on May 19.
“We have been looking at Woodinville for a long time now,” Chief Executive Officer Dan Hughes said, referring to the new location. “People want access to fresh, easy meals.”
He said he read the numerous social media posts from Woodinville residents who bemoaned the 15-minute drive to the Kirkland or Redmond location, and he decided to do something about it.
Located next to the Woodin Creek Kitchen & Tap, the store will occupy 12,000 square feet. For the first time in all 500 stores across the country, there will be no carts. Customers may only use baskets to collect items.
Hughes said this change will allow for more customers in the store at a single time. Plus, smaller aisles are tough for carts to navigate, he added.
Resident Morgan Holliday is excited to have another option for grocery shopping in town. She said the store’s low prices are especially appealing for the bargain shopper like herself.
“I’m really looking forward to those dark chocolate peanut butter cups,” Holliday said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.