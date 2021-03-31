Woodinville High School sophomore Arushi Choudhury felt pretty lucky when she entered the summer of 2020.
“We get all this free time. We can do whatever we want,” Choudhury recalls thinking. “We realized this isn’t the same situation for everyone.”
She and her friend Melisa Shafiee, a Bellevue High School sophomore, started learning more about the abusive and tragic conditions some people were stuck in and how those situations were amplified by the pandemic.
By early August, they had created an online charity Color for Empowerment to raise money for the Asian Pacific Institute on Gender-Based Violence, or API GBV.
The two were struck by what they found regarding Asian woman who faced gender-based violence. Between 21% and 55% of Asian women in the U.S. report experiencing intimate physical and/or sexual violence during their lifetime, according to API GBV.
According to a study published in Women’s Health Reports, South Asian women in the U.S. face a particularly high prevalence of intimate partner violence with up to 44% having experienced physical violence from a partner or spouse.
In considering ways to raise money, Choudhury also thought they could address a very different kind of problem made worse by the pandemic.
“I knew lots of children were bored at home,” she said.
By September, the girls created “Color for Empowerment: South Asia,” which comprises pictures and information about South Asian countries, including traditional clothing, food and animals. Shafiee wrote short descriptions of the designs on each page, such as of the Himalayan monal, which is “an exotic pheasant found in the Himalayas of Nepal,” according to the book.
Each book is $7 and available at the website Choudury designed, www.colorforempowerment.com. All proceeds from the coloring book sales go to API GBV.
Since school began again in the fall, the two haven’t had as much time to work on another book, but they’ve maintained a regular blog on timely social issues. For instance, during Black history month, they featured in different posts books by Black authors, songs by Black LGBTQ artists and shows with strong Black leads.
This summer, they hope to do more projects that address other issues as well.
Choudhury and Shafiee met at a piano studio toward the end of 2019 and ended up becoming friends right before the pandemic, Choudhury said. Although they’ve been physically separated this whole time, she said, they’ve managed to work on this project together through Facetime and Zoom.
“It’s obviously been really cool, we’ve never done anything like this,” Choudhury said.
The effort has helped the students hone their time management, organization, research and writing skills too, she said. But contributing to a worthy cause has been particularly fulfilling.
“We feel really good about ourselves, because we never thought two sophomores can make this much of a difference,” she said, “but here we are.”
