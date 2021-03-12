After a tough decision to close the Woodinville Farmers Market last spring and go on hiatus, the open-air market will finally return in May.
The market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at DeYoung Park in downtown Woodinville. This year’s season begins on May 1 and concludes on Sept. 24.
“I predict that the sales are going to be much higher this year,” said Carol Wardlow, board president of the market. “People have a craving to return to normalcy.”
Wardlow said vendor applications will open on the market’s website at some point this week. To abide by ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, she added, only a maximum of 14 vendor booths will be set up in the park space.
“We'll have probably 10 less vendors than we normally do because of the distancing,” she said. “But the rest will be the same.”
Wardlow said she hopes to fill over half of the stalls with local farmers to give consumers a variety of fresh, nutrient-dense produce options.
“They're cooking at home,” Wardlow said, referring to major changes people are experiencing as a result of the pandemic. "They're being more careful about what they put in their mouths. Their health is the primary interest to them now, and it's a nice change over what things used to be.”
Ahead of the May launch, Wardlow is working to finalize permitting with local health and fire departments. The board is also searching for a seasonal market manager to plan for the weekly event.
The Woodinville Farmers Market, which has been around since 1993, has jumped around to a variety of locations around the city since its inception. Wardlow said the market will be moving to Festival Street, as part of the new Schoolhouse District project, next year in the hopes of at last finding a permanent location.
According to a public statement from the board last year, the final decision to cancel the 2020 market derived from a combination of concerns about staffing, safety, permits and additional COVID-19 regulations. Wardlow said the board tried to figure out an alternative option to the market, such as a farm box or pickup site, but there was not enough staff willing to put in the hours.
As a nonprofit organization, the market is managed by a board of dedicated volunteers. Wardlow said the volunteers she had lined up to help last year were all high-risk individuals from the senior center. Additionally, some of the farmers had compromised immune systems and preferred to try community-supported agriculture (CSA) instead.
“There was so much unknown,” she said. “And in spring of last year, there was a lot that we didn't know yet about the pandemic.”
The nonprofit simply did not have the funds to purchase hand washing stations and hand sanitizer and barrier tape to make entry and exit points, she said.
With the return of the farmers market, Wardlow is excited for the educational aspect that occurs between farmer and customer. It doesn’t compare to a normal supermarket or grocery store, she added.
“It starts a conversation and that's really all you could ask for,” she said.
