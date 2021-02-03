The Woodinville Garden Club has announced that applications are open for two $2,000 scholarships, according to a press release.
The scholarships will be awarded to Washington state residents pursuing education at an accredited two-year or four-year degree program or vocational program in horticulture, environmental studies, botany, landscape design, floral design or another plant-related field, the release states.
The Woodinville Garden Club is a nonprofit community organization dedicated to the advancement and enjoyment of horticulture and the natural world. Through 2020, Woodinville Garden Club has donated more than $50,000 to students for tuition and/or fees.
The deadline for application submission is Feb. 15, with awards announced by March 15. For more information or to download the application, visit the Woodinville Garden Club website www.woodinvillegardenclub.org.
