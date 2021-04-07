Longtime Woodinville resident Dr. Norman P. Johnson is set to release his second physics-based realistic fiction book “Sword of a Thousand Suns” on Tuesday, April 20.
His book takes place at the European Council for Nuclear Research (known as CERN), a physics laboratory in Switzerland, where scientists are researching a new gravity particle with more power than ever imagined. The fictional physicists Dr. Brad Jorsen and Dr. Brenda Drake encounter issues relating to science, politics, religion and domestic terrorism throughout the 522-page novel.
“The fabric of space and what's underneath is amazing,” Johnson said. “It's huge amounts of energy.”
The story follows the discovery of the Higgs boson, a subatomic particle deemed the most powerful accelerator on the planet. This theory is believed to solve the mystery of the origin of mass. Without this discovery, Johnson noted, there would be no understanding of mass in the universe.
At CERN, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) serves as the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator. The accelerator sits in a tunnel 100 meters below ground and consists of a 27-kilometer ring with superconducting magnets to boost the energy of the particles along the way.
The LHC was started up in September 2008 and physicists announced the discovery of Higgs boson in July 2012, just two years after Johnson began the book. He said everything needed to be rewritten after the particle was actually discovered.
Johnson said scientists are now studying the characteristic properties of the Higgs boson to determine if it matches the predictions from the Standard Model of particle physics. If the Higgs boson deviates from the model, he added, it may lead to new scientific discoveries.
Prior to writing books, Johnson helped design and deploy large-scale cellular and satellite digital telecommunications systems worldwide. He was the director of engineering at Advanced Radio Telecom in Bellevue before building his own company called Accelnet in Woodinville for about 15 years.
The book can be purchased for $24.99 on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other book shops. Johnson has several more works in progress, including a sequel to his first book “Sometimes…I Don’t Remember Much of the ‘70s.” In his off hours, he enjoys volcano skiing, raising chickens, deep-sea fishing and scuba diving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.