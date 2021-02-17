WOODINVILLE:
FELONY WARRANT ARREST –
17600 GARDEN WAY NE WOODINVILLE, On Feb. 10, a suspect was arrested for shoplifting and he had a felony, no bail, warrant. Suspect was booked into jail.
COMMERCIAL BURGLARY -
13200 NE 175TH ST, WOODINVILLE: On Feb. 11, a construction business was burglarized or an employee(s) stole tools during the workday (no alarm trips after hours). Estimated loss to be over $10,000.00. No suspect(s) at this time and the case was forwarded to a detective for further investigation.
VEHICLE THEFT –
14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, WOODINVILLE – On Feb. 11, a victim’s vehicle was stolen out of the customer parking lot. Video surveillance showed a general suspect description. Vehicle has not been recovered yet.
BOTHELL:
BURGLARY —
18300 Block 120th Ave NE: On Feb. 1 at 12:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at the Home Depot. The male suspect walked out concealing a power tool battery and a butane torch in his jacket. Officers learned he had already been trespassed from all Home Depots from a previous theft at the Everett Home Depot. Because of this, officers transported and booked the suspect into King County Jail for Felony Burglary.
HONDA THEFTS —
10700 Block Beardslee Blvd: On Feb. 2, sometime during the late night/early morning hours unknown suspect(s) stole victim's Honda Civic.
1400 Block 231st St SE: On Feb. 2, at 10:39
Sometime during the late night/early morning hours unknown suspect(s) stole victim’s Honda Civic.
HONDA RECOVERY —
19100 Block 103rd Ave NE: On Feb. 2, sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., unknown suspect(s) abandoned a Honda Accord. This vehicle was reported stolen from Snohomish PD. The registered owner was contacted to come retrieve the vehicle.
ELUDING, POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE, HIT AND RUN —
9600 Block of SR 522: At 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 3, an officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle while it was stopped for traffic. The vehicle began to flee and struck several vehicles. The vehicle accelerated and drove recklessly eastbound on SR 522. Another officer deployed spike strips as the suspect vehicle approached. Both passenger side tires ran over the spike strips and flattened the tires. The vehicle crossed over the center median curb into the oncoming lanes in an attempt to maneuver around traffic. The front of the vehicle impacted the rear of another vehicle that was stopped for traffic. Both the driver and passenger then fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver ran northbound onto SR 527 while the passenger ran toward Bothell Landing Park. Officers caught the driver and passenger and booked them into jail.
DUI-COLLISION —
2300 Block 228th St SE: On Feb. 4 at 7:08 a.m., officers responded to a two-car, non-injury collision. The driver of vehicle #1 displayed signs of intoxication. The man was subsequently arrested for DUI.
OSA WARRANT —
9000 Block SR 522: On Feb. 5 at around 1 p.m., An employee reported finding a subject sleeping inside of a storage unit. Officers contacted a male subject who said his father rented the storage unit for him, but knows that he was not supposed to be living out of it. The subject had an outstanding King County SO warrant for DUI $10,000 bail. Officers transported and booked the subject into King County Jail on his confirmed warrant.
OSA WARRANT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, PSP 2, AND THEFT —
21000 Block SR 527 SE: On Feb. 6 at 11:57 a.m., an officer checked the license of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle and discovered there was an associated male subject with the vehicle that had an outstanding warrant out of North Bend PD for Possession of Illegal Drug Paraphernalia. Earlier, the officer had observed this male walk inside the store. Officers were able to locate the male inside the store and discovered he was switching price tags on high priced merchandise for cheaper prices. When an officer detained him, it was discovered he had been previously issued a trespass warning from the store. Multiple credit cards were discovered, belonging to multiple victims. Most of these victims had their credit cards stolen when their vehicles were prowled. An officer transported and booked the male subject into Snohomish County Jail on multiple criminal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.